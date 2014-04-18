New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Non-Life Insurance Investments in the Netherlands to 2017: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non life insurance industry in the Netherlands. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for investments. "Non-Life Insurance Investments in the Netherlands to 2017: Market Databook" provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non life insurance industry in the Netherlands. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Netherlands non life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Historic and forecast data for investments in the non life insurance industry in the Netherlands for the period 2008 through to 2017.
- Historic and forecast data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, other investments and total investment income for the period 2008 through to 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the non life insurance industry investments in the Netherlands.
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, other investments and total investment income
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
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