"Non Life Insurance Investments in the UK to 2016: Market Databook" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Non Life Insurance Investments in the UK to 2016: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non life insurance industry in United Kingdom. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for investments. 'Non Life Insurance Investments in the UK to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non life insurance industry in United Kingdom. It is an essential tool for companies active across the United Kingdom non life insurance value chain and for new players considering entering the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for investments in the United Kingdom non life insurance industry for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, others investments and total investment income
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Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the non life insurance industry covering investments in United Kingdom
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, others investments and total investment income
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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