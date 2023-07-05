Non-Life Insurance Market Is Touching New Level – A Comprehensive Study with Key Players Assicurazioni Generali, Berkshire Hathaway, Anthem, Ping An

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics provides pin-point analysis of "Non-Life Insurance Market" for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Bupa Global (United States), United Health Group (United States), American International Group (AIG) (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), AXA (France), Kaiser Foundation Group (United States), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Anthem Inc. (United States), Ping An (China).



Scope of the Report of Non-Life Insurance

Non-life insurance is done for a physical property like buildings, machinery, equipment etc against the losses due to theft or fire, earthquake or any other natural calamities. It is for short term period usually for one year and the full premium is to be paid on renewal and in this case losses are only reimbursed at the time of uncertainty. The introduction of AI and data science in the insurance industry is improving the customer experiences which is boosting the non-life insurance market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Property Insurance, Marine Insurance, Fire Insurance, Liability Insurance, Others), Application (Personal, Commercial, Industrial), Distribution Channels (Individual Agents, Brokers, Corporate Agents, Direct Business, Others)



Market Trends:

Rising Internet Penetration has Increased Awareness about Insurance Products

Heavy Investment in Data Science for managing Consumer Data



Opportunities:

Enhancing Privacy and Security through advancing Technology

Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and IoT for Improving Customer Relations



Market Drivers:

Increasing Need for Financial Safety in case of Bigger Uncertainty

Growing Health and Property related Casualties



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Non-Life Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Non-Life Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Non-Life Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Non-Life Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Non-Life Insurance Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2017-2022

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Non-Life Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Non-Life Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



