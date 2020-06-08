Non-Life Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story with AXA, Anthem, Allianz, Bupa Global

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- Non-life insurance is done for a physical property like buildings, machinery, equipment etc against the losses due to theft or fire, earthquake or any other natural calamities. It is for short term period usually for one year and the full premium is to be paid on renewal and in this case losses are only reimbursed at the time of uncertainty. The introduction of AI and data science in the insurance industry is improving the customer experiences which is boosting the non-life insurance market.



Latest Research Study on Global Non-Life Insurance Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Non-Life Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Need for Financial Safety in case of Bigger Uncertainty

- Growing Health and Property related Casualties



Market Trend

- Rising Internet Penetration has Increased Awareness about Insurance Products

- Heavy Investment in Data Science for managing Consumer Data



Restraints

- Limited Financial Coverage might Hinder the Market Growth

- Sudden Increments in Premium



Opportunities

- Enhancing Privacy and Security through advancing Technology

- Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and IoT for Improving Customer Relations



Challenges

- Inflation in a Developed Economy might slow down the Market

- New Entrants from different Sectors



The Global Non-Life Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Property Insurance, Marine Insurance, Fire Insurance, Liability Insurance, Others), Application (Personal, Commercial, Industrial), Distribution Channels (Individual Agents, Brokers, Corporate Agents, Direct Business, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Non-Life Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Non-Life Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Non-Life Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Non-Life Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Non-Life Insurance Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Non-Life Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Non-Life Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Non-Life Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



