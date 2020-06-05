Non-life Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast For Next 5 Years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " Non-life Insurance Market in India 2019" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. Non-life Insurance Market offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ICICI Lombard General Insurance , The New India Assurance , Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance , HDFC ERGO General Insurance , National Insurance , Oriental Insurance , Star Health and Allied Insurance , Tata AIG General Insurance , IIFCO Tokio General Insurance



Market Factor Analysis: In this economic slowdown & due to COVID-19 Outbreak, impact on various industries is huge. Moreover, the growing cases of COVID-19 all across the globe has increased the demand & supply gap as a resultant of sluggish supply chain and production line .



Market Concentration: Includes C4 Index, HHI, Comparative Non-life Insurance Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y), Major Companies, Emerging Players with Heat Map Analysis



Market Entropy: Randomness of the market highlighting aggressive steps that players are taking to overcome current scenario. Development activity and steps like expansions, technological advancement, M&A, joint ventures, launches are highlighted here.



Patent Analysis: Comparison of patents issued by each players per year.



Peer Analysis: An evaluation of players by financial metrics such as EBITDA, Net Profit, Gross Margin, Total Revenue, Segmented Market Share, Assets etc to understand management effectiveness, operation and liquidity status.



Amidst the ongoing economic slowdown across India, the insurance sector is expected to witness an expansion mainly due to the proposed increase in foreign investment limit on insurance intermediaries from 49% to 100%. The non-life insurance market is expected to reach INR 3,662.94 Bn by FY 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~14.79% during the FY 2020-FY 2024 period. Major players currently operating in the Indian non-life insurance market include The New India Assurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited and Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited.



Key players included in the analysis are ICICI Lombard General Insurance , The New India Assurance , Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance , HDFC ERGO General Insurance , National Insurance , Oriental Insurance , Star Health and Allied Insurance , Tata AIG General Insurance , IIFCO Tokio General Insurance

- North America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDICs, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe.

- Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam etc) & Rest

- Oceania: Australia & New Zealand



