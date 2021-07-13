Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Non-Life Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Non-Life Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Non-Life Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bupa Global (United States),United Health Group (United States),American International Group (AIG) (United States),Allianz SE (Germany),AXA (France),Kaiser Foundation Group (United States),Assicurazioni Generali (Italy),Berkshire Hathaway (United States),Anthem Inc. (United States),Ping An (China).



Definition:

Non-life insurance is done for a physical property like buildings, machinery, equipment etc against the losses due to theft or fire, earthquake or any other natural calamities. It is for short term period usually for one year and the full premium is to be paid on renewal and in this case losses are only reimbursed at the time of uncertainty. The introduction of AI and data science in the insurance industry is improving the customer experiences which is boosting the non-life insurance market.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Non-Life Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Rising Internet Penetration has Increased Awareness about Insurance Products

Heavy Investment in Data Science for managing Consumer Data



Market Drivers:

Increasing Need for Financial Safety in case of Bigger Uncertainty

Growing Health and Property related Casualties



Challenges:

Inflation in a Developed Economy might slow down the Market

New Entrants from different Sectors



Opportunities:

Enhancing Privacy and Security through advancing Technology

Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and IoT for Improving Customer Relations



The Global Non-Life Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Property Insurance, Marine Insurance, Fire Insurance, Liability Insurance, Others), Application (Personal, Commercial, Industrial), Distribution Channels (Individual Agents, Brokers, Corporate Agents, Direct Business, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Non-Life Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Non-Life Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Non-Life Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Non-Life Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Non-Life Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Non-Life Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Non-Life Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Non-Life Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Non-Life Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



