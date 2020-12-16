Non-Life Insurance Market to Witness Excellent Growth : AXA, Anthem, Allianz

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2020 -- Non-Life Insurance Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Non-Life Insurance industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Non-Life Insurance producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Non-Life Insurance Market covering extremely significant parameters.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Bupa Global (United States), United Health Group (United States), American International Group (AIG) (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), AXA (France), Kaiser Foundation Group (United States), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Anthem Inc. (United States) and Ping An (China). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like MetLife (United States).



Brief Summary of Non-Life Insurance:

Non-life insurance is done for a physical property like buildings, machinery, equipment etc against the losses due to theft or fire, earthquake or any other natural calamities. It is for short term period usually for one year and the full premium is to be paid on renewal and in this case losses are only reimbursed at the time of uncertainty. The introduction of AI and data science in the insurance industry is improving the customer experiences which is boosting the non-life insurance market.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Need for Financial Safety in case of Bigger Uncertainty

- Growing Health and Property related Casualties



Market Trend

- Rising Internet Penetration has Increased Awareness about Insurance Products

- Heavy Investment in Data Science for managing Consumer Data



Restraints

- Limited Financial Coverage might Hinder the Market Growth

- Sudden Increments in Premium



Opportunities

- Enhancing Privacy and Security through advancing Technology

- Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and IoT for Improving Customer Relations



Challenges

- Inflation in a Developed Economy might slow down the Market

- New Entrants from different Sectors



The Global Non-Life Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Property Insurance, Marine Insurance, Fire Insurance, Liability Insurance, Others), Application (Personal, Commercial, Industrial), Distribution Channels (Individual Agents, Brokers, Corporate Agents, Direct Business, Others)



Regions Covered in the Non-Life Insurance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



