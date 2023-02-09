NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- The Global Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Tia Technology (Denmark), SAP (Germany), Duck Creek (United States), Adacta Group (Slovenia), Keylane (Netherlands), Fadata (Munich), Guidewire (United States), Prima Solutions (United States), Sequel Business Solutions (England), MSG systems (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Non-Life-Insurance Platforms

The Non-Life Insurance Platforms Market is made up of products that support the idea of a digital business technology platform by combining basic systems and important technologies that are focused on customers, partners, data, or objects. Non-life insurance is defined as a type of insurance that compensates the insured for losses sustained as a result of a specific financial event. Non-life insurance is also known as general insurance, property insurance, and casualty insurance. It can be defined as any type of insurance that isn't life insurance. A non-life insurance policy covers people, legal responsibilities, and property.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Service), Application (Automotive and Transportation, Home & Commercial Buildings, Business & Enterprise, Others), End User (Insurance companies, Aggregators, Others)



Opportunities:

Technological Advancement and Innovation in the Insurance Solutions in the Developing Countries

High Demand from the Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

The growing Insurance industry across the Globe

The Rising Number of Digital Solutions

Market Trends:

The High Demand for cloud Based Solutions

Rise in adoption of insurance services in developing countries and by companies in order to enhance their productivity



Key Developments in the Market:

On 13th April 2021, SAP SE and investment company Dediq GmbH has announced that they have agreed to enter into a partnership in the area of financial services. To better serve the rapidly changing banking and insurance industry, the two companies will jointly expand SAP's financial services portfolio with a significant investment in new solutions.

On 12th February 2020, Verisk, a leading data analytics provider, and Duck Creek Technologies, a leading provider of core system solutions for the property/casualty insurance industry, announced today additional Verisk underwriting solutions, available on Duck Creek's Content Exchange, that will enable insurer customers to easily access robust data on applicants' previous coverage and loss history.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



