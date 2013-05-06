Non-Life Insurance Underwriting Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Forecast Research to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- The insurance underwriting industry has undergone a paradigm shift over the last decade due to the introduction of new technology, which has revolutionized processes and business practice. Insurance companies are augmenting their processes to maintain a social media presence and also to help combat fraud. With the advent of Solvency II and other risk-based capital (RBC) approaches, underwriting has become increasingly dependent on movements in the regulatory environment.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=167346&type=S



Several natural disasters resulted in substantial losses and an exceptionally high number of fatalities during the review period (20082012). Telemetric, predictive analytics, automated software programs and the use of social networking sites has transformed the way in which insurance underwriting operates.



Scope



This report provides a global snapshot of the key performance indicators impacting

underwriting including combined ratio, loss ratio and expense ratio and underwriting profit/loss trends

It studies the impact of regulatory trends on underwriting including Solvency II and EU gender neutral insurance

It provides detailed analysis of the different underwriting cycles

It provides detailed analysis of the relationship between economic growth and the insurance industry's growth in key markets

It provides detailed analysis of the impact of technological trends in underwriting

It provides detailed analysis of the impact of natural and man-made disasters on underwriting



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/2020-foresight-report-trends-in-non-life-insurance-underwriting-report.html



Reasons To Buy



Make strategic business decisions using detailed assessment of the key challenges and opportunities that non-life insurance underwriting presents currently

Understand directives of new regulations and the necessary changes required in the current business structure of an underwriting firm

Assess underwriting profit or loss trends in key markets

Assess the impact of economic growth on the insurance industry

Assess the adoption of technology trends in different companies across different geographies

Find out how underwriting has evolved due to the impact of natural disasters



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us