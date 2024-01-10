Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- The latest study released on the Global Non-Meat Ingredients Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Non-Meat Ingredients market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Kerry Group (Ireland), Dow (United States), Associated British Foods plc (United Kingdom), Wiberg GmbH (Germany), Essentia Protein Solutions (United States), Advanced Food Systems (United States), Ingredion (United States), ADM (United States), Hydrosol GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Wiberg GmbH (Germany). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Corbion (Netherlands), Roquette Frères (France), Tate & Lyle (United Kingdom), Roquette (France)



The Global Non-Meat Ingredients market was valued at USD 37.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 46.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3 % during 2024-2030.



Definition:

The Non-Meat Ingredients Market refers to the sector within the food and beverage industry that deals with the production, distribution, and use of various components used in the formulation and preparation of food products, particularly those that do not contain meat or are intended to enhance the characteristics of meat-based products. Non-meat ingredients play a critical role in creating texture, flavor, appearance, and nutritional content in a wide range of food items, including vegetarian and vegan products, meat substitutes, processed meats, and more.



Market Trends:

- There's a notable surge in the development of novel and advanced plant-based proteins, driven by innovative extraction techniques and ingredient combinations.

- Consumer demand for cleaner labels and natural ingredients is pushing manufacturers to focus on simple, recognizable, and minimally processed non-meat ingredients.



Market Drivers:

- The increasing global awareness of health and sustainability is propelling the demand for plant-based and vegetarian diets.

- Concerns over environmental impact, resource scarcity, and animal welfare are pushing consumers and food manufacturers alike to explore more sustainable and ethical food choices, driving the adoption of non-meat ingredients.



Market Challenges:

- One primary hurdle is replicating the authentic taste and texture of meat.

- Balancing this with an appealing nutritional profile presents another challenge.



Major Highlights of the Non-Meat Ingredients Market report released by HTF MI



Global Non-Meat Ingredients Market Breakdown by Type (Binders, Fillers, Extenders, Flavoring Agents, Coloring Agents, Preservatives, Salts, Texturing Agents) by Meat Type (Beef, Pork, Poultry, Mutton) by Source (Chemical substances, Plant origin, Animal origin) by Product Type (Fresh processed Meat, Raw cooked meat, Pre-cooked Meat) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Global Non-Meat Ingredients market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Non-Meat Ingredients market by value and volume.

- To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Non-Meat Ingredients

- To showcase the development of the Non-Meat Ingredients market in different parts of the world.

- To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Non-Meat Ingredients market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Non-Meat Ingredients

- To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Non-Meat Ingredients market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Non-Meat Ingredients Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Non-Meat Ingredients market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Non-Meat Ingredients Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Non-Meat Ingredients Market Production by Region Non-Meat Ingredients Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Non-Meat Ingredients Market Report:

- Non-Meat Ingredients Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Non-Meat Ingredients Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Non-Meat Ingredients Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)

- Non-Meat Ingredients Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)

- Non-Meat Ingredients Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Binders, Fillers, Extenders, Flavoring Agents, Coloring Agents, Preservatives, Salts, Texturing Agents}

- Non-Meat Ingredients Market Analysis by Application {Chemical substances, Plant origin, Animal origin}

- Non-Meat Ingredients Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Non-Meat Ingredients Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Non-Meat Ingredients market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Non-Meat Ingredients near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Non-Meat Ingredients market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.