Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global non-metal 3D printing market size was valued at USD 853.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 5,055.9 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.7%. The non-metal 3D printing market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand in aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, and electronics industries. Factors such as growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries, favorable government support, fabrication of intricate and lightweight components, and reduced waste generation during manufacturing drive the market demand.



The industry for non-metal 3D printing is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.

The non-metal 3D printing market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, attributed to the increased investment for healthcare infrastructure growth. Also, leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for non-metal additive manufacturing drive the market growth in the region.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Non-Metal 3D Printing Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/315



Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, Stratasys announced the signing of a partnership agreement with m2nxt Solutions, a firm involved in smart manufacturing and a subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., to expand in the manufacturing sector in India. The collaboration is intended to start a business for Industry 4.0 by merging expertise in smart manufacturing, 3D printing, and application consultations.

3D printed non-metals like ceramics finds extensive usage in dentistry, owing to its ability to fabricate custom-made dental implants & prosthesis and orthodontic equipment, including bridges and crowns.

Healthcare held the largest market share in 2019. One of the benefits is that the 3D printing non-metals such as plastics can be deployed for a 3D print soft touch in contact between bone and prosthetics, resulting in enhanced patient comfort and lessening the injury risks.

Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.



Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/315



Non-Metal 3D Printing Market with 250 Pages, market data Tables, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and very easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



The report is collated with the help of advanced tools and the recent primary and secondary research methodologies. Our expert analysts gather information and data available in the annual company reports, financial reports, press releases, regulatory databases, government documents, and statistical databases. In order to ensure the authenticity of the information and data studied in this report, our researchers undertake paid primary interviews with industry experts alongside other relevant entities associated with the global Non-Metal 3D Printing market.



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/315



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Ceramic

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Filament



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-metal-3d-printing-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Non-Metal 3D Printing (SIGINT) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Non-Metal 3D Printing (SIGINT) Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Non-Metal 3D Printing (SIGINT) Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Non-Metal 3D Printing (SIGINT) Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Non-Metal 3D Printing (SIGINT) Market By End Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Non-Metal 3D Printing (SIGINT) Market Regional Outlook

Continued…