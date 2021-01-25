Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Market Size – USD 853.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.7%, Market Trends – Growing demand from the automotive industry



3D printing, or additive manufacturing, is the production of a three-dimensional object through computer control wherein the material is added layer by layer. 3D printing reduced the costs associated with tools, minimizes the task time, and enhances inventory management. In the aerospace sector, 3D printing benefits can be seen in the supply chain and it also enhances the application of non-metal raw materials such as ceramic and plastic. The global Non-Metal 3D Printing Market is projected to reach USD 5,055.9 Million by 2027, proliferating at a 24.7% CAGR, according to the recent analysis by Emergen Research.



Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.



Market Drivers

The market is predominantly driven by the augmenting demand for non-metal 3D printing raw materials from the aerospace and defense, automobile, healthcare, and electronics industries. Additionally, the production of intricate and lightweight components, minimal waste generation during production, and favorable government policies are driving the market growth. Furthermore, many space companies are deploying 3D printing with automated robotic devices to print large objects in space whenever needed. This is further expanding the scope of the market in the aerospace industry.



Regional Outlook

North America is projected to dominate the industry growth due to the presence of established healthcare infrastructure and rising investment to expand the sector for medical implants. Additionally, the presence of aerospace giants, such as Boeing and automotive firms, such as Tesla and Chevrolet, are adding to the market demand. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to expand rapidly over the projected timeframe owing to the increasing development in healthcare infrastructure, presence of leading manufacturing and automotive firms, reputed space agencies like ISRO, and expansion of R&D activities pertaining to plastic additive manufacturing.



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Ceramic

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Filament



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics

Others



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries

4.2.2.2. Favorable government support

4.2.2.3. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components

4.2.2.4. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of 3D printed products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market By Material Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Material Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Plastic

5.1.2. Ceramic

5.1.3. Others



Chapter 6. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market By Form Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Liquid

6.1.2. Powder

6.1.3. Filament



Chapter 7. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Vertical Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Aerospace

7.1.2. Healthcare

7.1.3. Automotive

7.1.4. Electronics

7.1.5. Others



Chapter 8. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market share By Region, 2019 & 2027

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Market By Material Type, Market Estimates and Forecast, USD Million

8.2.1.1. Plastic

8.2.1.2. Ceramic

8.2.1.3. Others

Continued…



