The Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers market is forecast to reach USD 5.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There has been an elevating awareness about the safety and environmental concerns associated with the use of traditional plasticizers. It has resulted in paving the path for the expansion of non-phthalate plasticizer market. These plasticizers have wide product ranges which can effectively cater to the diverse needs of various end-applications that is also contributing to the growth of the market.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are LG Chem Ltd, BASF SE, LANXESS, Eastman Chemical Company, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Grupa Azoty, Evonik Industries AG, DIC CORPORATION, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Velsicol Chemical LLC and Perstorp.



Reports and Data have segmented the Non-Phthalate Plasticizers market on the basis of source, application, and region:



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers market according to Type, Application, End-user, and Region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Trimellitates

Adipates

Benzoates

Epoxies

Others



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Automotive

Building and construction

Healthcare

Food & beverage

Sports and leisure

Consumer goods

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Wire & Cable

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Consumer Goods

Film & Sheet

Coated Fabric

Adhesives, sealants and caulks

Others



Regional Outlook of Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



