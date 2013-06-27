Non-Polluting Cigarettes Are Now Available in India, Credits SMOKEFREE

Noida, Uttar Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- SmokeFree is an electronic cigarette which has been introduced lately in the India markets to help people save themselves from ill effects of smoking. Smoking leaves behind really bad effects and major health hazards including some day to day health problems like digestion, losing stamina and many others. SmokeFree electronic cigarettes not just save a smoker from these minor problems but also from the other major problems like that of the respiratory diseases, incurable cancer and Tuberculosis.



People smoke because they are addicted to it which is caused due to the presence of nicotine in tobacco which when burnt is inhaled along with 200 unwanted gases rather the harmful ones. Nicotine is addictive but many do not have the knowledge that it is not harmless to body.



Attempts have been made to help smokers to quit smoking by substituting it through a new way to consume nicotine. The products helped users to consume nicotine like they were added in as mixture, and then there were chewing gums for the very same purpose.



The products were really good but problem remained same. These products could help only the non-smokers as they could now enjoy the goodness of nicotine but for smokers it was again useless. A smoker is not just addicted to nicotine but top its flavour, texture, the holding style, the time it requires and other such qualities of it. SmokeFree is that product that can actually help smokers with breaking their smoking habit.



SmokeFree functions the same way as a traditional cigarette does, where an addicted will have to suck on it to attain that satisfaction. There are three major components of SmokeFree that make it so affective are its rechargeable lithium battery, its atomizer and the cartridges that contains nicotine solution. SmokeFree does not contain tobacco, which means not tar, no ash, and no bad odour.



When SmokeFree is puffed, the lithium battery powers atomizer which in turn transforms nicotine solution into pure vapour, completely harmless to the body. SmokeFree can be beneficial to smokers in many ways, to learn more about the electronic cigarette India Company, just log on to http://www.SmokeFree.in