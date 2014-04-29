Non-Profit 2 Sides Equal Teams Up with Philadelphia Charter School to Foster Creative Thinking

Wyndmoor, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Non-profit organization 2 Sides Equal announced today a partnership with Francis D. Pastorius - Mastery Charter School to fund initiatives that promote the development of creative problem solving skills among its students. Over the course of the next year, 2 Sides Equal will fund two key programs at Pastorius Elementary, replenishing the school’s library with books focused on engaging creative thinking, and sponsorship of Odyssey of the Mind, an international educational program that provides creative problem solving opportunities for students.



Francis D. Pastorius Elementary is a Mastery Charter School located in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia. As a first year turnaround charter school, the school is committed to academic excellence and promoting student leadership. Since opening its doors on August 28, 2013, coincidentally the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, the school has created an energetic, creative, nurturing environment for 520 students ranging from grades K-8.



“This is an exciting time for the students and faculty of Pastorius Elementary, and we are grateful for our partnership with 2 Sides Equal,” said David McDonough, Principal at Pastorius Elementary. “The support of organizations like 2 Sides Equal is critical to the success of our students as it enables the further development of skills that complement our curriculum.”



“We are excited to collaborate with Pastorius Elementary- Mastery Charter School as our inaugural initiative,” said Chris DeBartlo, Founder of 2 Sides Equal. “This effort aligns with our mission of encouraging divergent thinking and opening the minds of youth to solve problems creatively. We are confident it will have a positive impact on the greater Philadelphia area, especially as we raise funds to support our mission and expand support to more academic centers like Pastorius Elementary.”



2 Sides Equal needs support to continue these important student-focused programs. To donate to and learn more, visit http://www.2sidesequal.org.



About 2 Sides Equal

The mission of 2 Sides Equal is to introduce and promote activities that require creative problem solving to better prepare today's youth for the real world and future success. The 501c3 organization encourages the use of engaging the left and right sides of the brain in unison to creatively solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. 2 Sides Equal is headquartered in Wyndmoor, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia. For more information and to donate, visit http://www.2sidesequal.org.



About 2nd Spark Consulting

2nd Spark is an innovative marketing consulting firm within the health and wellness sector that applies unique approaches to insight, innovation & experience, so organizations can benefit from market-ready solutions that solve specific strategic & tactical business needs. Because 2nd Spark requires individuals to think creatively and problem solve via out-of-the-box thinking, this is why the founder of 2nd Spark created 2 Sides Equal and is passionate about the cause. 2nd Spark understands that in order to stay competitive in today's world it's absolutely necessary to exercise the right side of the brain just as much as the left. Today’s children will realize that right brain thinking will be in greater and greater demand as high-technology takes away so many left brain jobs. For more information about 2nd Spark Consulting, visit http://www.2ndspark.com.



About Mastery Charter Schools

Mastery Charter Schools, http://www.masterycharter.org, is a non-profit charter school network currently operating fifteen schools in Philadelphia serving over 9,600 students in grades K-12. Ten of the schools are turnarounds of formerly low-performing district schools. In Mastery’s turnaround schools, test scores have increased, on average, more than 40 percentage points per grade and subject after four years, violence decreased by 80% and student turnover dropped by 61%. Mastery Charter Schools’ mission is to ensure that all students learn the academic and personal skills they need to succeed in higher education, compete in the global economy and pursue their dreams. Mastery lives by its motto- Excellence. No Excuses.