Non Profit Art Charity Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Restore Abandoned Benedictine Abbey

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- “Save an Abbey,” a non profit art charity in northern Italy, is pleased to announce the launch of an Indiegogo campaign to help raise funds to begin the restoration process for one of the oldest and most beloved Benedictine abbeys in the region.



Constructed in 1146, the abbey was once a cultural and religious epicenter, providing hospitality to pilgrims on their way to the sanctuary of St. James of Compostela, Spain. The abbey embodied the identity, values, and lifestyle of the community, serving not just as a place of worship but also as a venue where people could exchange ideas, buy and sell goods and services, and find a sense of social and cultural belonging.



Beginning in the last half of the fifteenth century, following 300 years of being at the heart of spiritual and community life, the abbey began its slow decline, which ended in the building being abandoned and the parish moving to a new location in the mid nineteenth century. Then, in the early 1970’s, the abbey was vandalized in an act of arson, but the structure was able to withstand the attack and still remains today.



Shortly thereafter, a generous old man purchased the building and grounds in hopes to preserve them from further destruction and restore them to their former glory. Sadly the man died before he was able to see his goal through to the end, but his legacy is now being carried on through a new group who is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of this amazing piece of history.



The Indiegogo campaign is very ambitious, seeking $999,000 in order to lay the foundations for a functional recovery of the entire building. This project will involve the establishment of a non-profit foundation ($130,000), the acquisition of the property itself ($500,000), and the first renovations that will ensure that the grounds are safe ($370,000).



Following the initial restoration phase, the true functional recovery of the structure will begin in order to once again make the abbey a culturally relevant gathering place and perhaps a venue for temporary exhibitions and theatrical performances.



Depending on their level of contribution, people who donate to the “Save an Abbey” Indiegogo charity project will be eligible to receive t-shirts and custom-designed posters, as well as have their names appear on a brick on the abbey’s wall of contributors. Beyond these perks, contributors will feel proud knowing they have helped save a precious historical landmark.



About “Save an Abbey”

In ancient times, the abbey was not only a place of prayer, but also a place for culture, human encounter, a place to hand down knowledge and crafts, and also a place of welcome. The dream of the “Save an Abbey” campaign is to ensure that this great heritage is not lost, and that the original meaning of the structure is recovered. “Save an Abbey” would like to restore the structure so it once again becomes a culturally relevant place where the local community is able to identify and recognize itself. For more information, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/save-an-abbey#home.