Non-Profit Fund Accounting Software Firm Unveils New Responsive Website

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Non-profit fund accounting software firm, Capital Business Solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their new, responsively designed website!



Capital Business Solutions provides fund accounting software and training for non-profit and private sector organizations. In addition to being an authorized reseller for Abila (formerly Sage) software, they also offer their own financial reporting tool, DrillPoint Reports.



With mobile users continuing to grow, Capital Business Solutions knew they needed to update not only their design but their ability to be seen on the go. The new website is responsively designed, allowing mobile and tablet users to view and interact with the site in a user-friendly manner.



Their new website is built on Wordpress, an easy to use but powerful content management system, that enables the Capital Business Solutions team to update their content, images and videos with the click of a mouse. Their site is user-friendly, providing easy access to their products, services, and resources.



The site also offers customers the ability to login to their account and view their software details, download updated software versions, and contact technical support.



To learn more about Capital Business Solutions, visit http://www.CapitalBusiness.net.



About Capital Business Solutions

Capital Business Solutions is an integrated financial software solutions and professional services firm for non-profit and private sector organizations. They provide Fund MIP Accounting software and custom Blackbaud programming in addition to Raiser’s Edge and Financial Edge training solutions. Contact Capital Business Solutions today visiting http://www.CapitalBusiness.net.