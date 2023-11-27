Non Profit Software Market Is Booming – Gaining Revolution in Eyes of Global Exposure : Intuit, Blackbaud, Abila

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Non Profit Software Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Non Profit Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Blackbaud (United States), Active Network LLC (United States), Intuit Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Salesforce (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Abila (United States), UNIT4 (Netherlands), Cvent (United States),



Scope of the Report of Non Profit Software

Non-Profit Software is one of the wide varieties of software which is used by the non-profit organizations for association management, donor management, membership management, volunteer management, fund accounting, and many others. The non-profit management software operates as assistant in companys ongoing processes. Due to increasing demand for automation as well as increasing prevalence of non-profit organizations will lead to project substantial growth in forecasting years.



From October 10th, 2018, Blackbaud Inc., one of the global cloud software provider and Microsoft Corporation has jointly invested in an Integrated Cloud Initiative for Nonprofits, which will accelerate cloud innovation in areas that address critical market needs across the mission lifecycle. Both of the companies have introduced their first jointly-developed solution set named Nonprofit Resource Management, which is a resource management software optimised for the complex and differentiated of non-profi



On January 2, 2019, Blackbaud, Inc. which is the worlds leading cloud software company powering social good, has acquired a market leader in enterprise philanthropy corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software named YourCause. The company Blackbaud has completed this acquisition for approximately 157 USD million.



The Global Non Profit Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Platform (Mac, Windows, Linux), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Yearly Subscription, One-Time License), End-User (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Awareness in Developing Countries

- Introduction to Cloud Based and Big Data Enabled Non-Profit Software



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Adoption of Non Profit Management Software

- Majorly Offered for Free for Unlimited Users



Market Trend:

- Adoption of Donor Management Non Profit Software

- Increasing Demand for Non Profit Software with Highly Automated Systems



What can be explored with the Non Profit Software Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Non Profit Software Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Non Profit Software

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Non Profit Software Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Non Profit Software Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Non Profit Software Market Forecast



