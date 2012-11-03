Non-Profits Engage College Students in International Humanitarian Aid

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Stella’s Voice, an internationally recognized human rights advocacy group, continues to serve orphans in Moldova by leveraging the support of dedicated high school and college students. Currently, the group has campus chapters at 10 universities and three high schools, spanning across five states and the United Kingdom. Campus groups provide support through financial donations, material goods, general awareness efforts and mission trips to Moldova. Many groups organize events, like bake sales or car washes, to support fundraising efforts for Stella’s Voice. Click on the link for more information on anti-trafficking.



Philip Cameron, founder of Stella's Voice, expressed enthusiasm at the growth of campus chapters. "We are so proud and humbled by our campus volunteers, who work tirelessly to deliver critical donations and financial support. We look forward to continually engaging more universities and high schools around the world in this critical work." For 20 years, Stella's Voice has changed the lives of thousands of orphans, providing gifts, clothing, food, supplies, heating oil, clean water and more, to improve the lives of innocent children.



About Stella’s Voice

Founded by Philip Cameron and his Montgomery-based ministry, Stella’s Voice is an organization committed to providing aid and advocacy for orphans and human trafficking victims chil throughout Moldova, Eastern Europe and around the world. The beginning of Stella’s Voice dates back to the fall of communism, when the media was first allowed into Eastern Europe and began showing the dire conditions of the state-run orphan homes. Upon discovery of the harm children were facing, Cameron began work to improve their lives and help them stay safe. Stella’s Voice visits and ministers to orphanages, and also owns the nation’s first Christian orphanage: Providence House. There are currently 13 campus chapters of Stella’s Voice across five states and the U.K. For more information, visit http://www.stellasvoice.org.