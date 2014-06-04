Non-Profit's 'Recalling Hawaii' Production Set to Make History June 21st in San Rafael

San Rafael, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Ka Imi Naauao o Hawaii Nei Institute started touring Roselle Bailey's chronicle, 'Recalling Hawaii' in Germany in 2010. Through the non-profit's dedicated members, including a troupe of 50 hula dancers and musicians of all ages, the cast has managed to present this spectacular production 7 times in Europe and the Hawaiian Islands. Soon, on June 21st, they will again make history, this time at Angelico Concert Hall, Dominican University of California, San Rafael.



How does a group that originates in Hawaii and also encompasses Samoans, Californians and Europeans, make history? By focus, practise and persistence. Each showing is like a reunion and requires all the students to re-group and sychronize their steps, songs, spirits.



With help from the 'coconut wireless', thousands of audience participants have witnessed the uncovering of Hawaii's monarchs' legacies. There are several surprises awaiting those interested in the Queens and Kings of yore. Actors weave a journey from bygone time through recent past events to present realities and beyond.



This is a show to foster hope, unity, inspiration and aloha- love- for our ancestors, the land and all of nature, as well as all people. Performers and viewers alike are able to feel the essence of Hawaii's mystery and beauty in a deeper way with each occurance of this program.