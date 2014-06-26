Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- Explore the future of Central Europes non-residential construction sector.



Report evaluates the current market and forecasts development from 2014 to 2019.



The future of non-residential construction in Central Europe contains a wide variety of opportunities that include retail and professional spaces, office space and structures built for warehouse and industrial purposes. Contractors, investors, developers and other professionals involved in the industry need a comprehensive source of data, insightful analysis and reliable forecasts to help them navigate the landscape and locate the prospects that are most beneficial for their unique business needs.



Non-residential construction market in Central Europe 2014, Development forecasts for 2014-2019 is precisely that type of publication. The perfect business intelligence resource for use when launching new business operations, locating projects for participation or effecting a merger or acquisition in this market, the report also presents strong and accurate forecasts for the market and each of its noteworthy segments.



This document provides in-depth descriptions of current conditions as they exist in the overall Central European non-residential construction market and in the individual markets and segments in seven countries: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia. It presents data on value, structure and total numbers of building permits issued for the overall markets and for the non-residential construction sectors in each country, along with detailed forecasts for development.



Browse the market prospects and upcoming new construction and renovation projects planned for office buildings, professional services spaces, retail areas and industrial and warehouse structures. Read about the leading contractors in each country and study the plans of regional commercial real estate developers to build, renovate and repurpose structures to match the needs of new and existing business clients that are relocating to or expanding their operations within the Central European region.



Explore the market for office space in each of these seven countries and find out which top investors are driving growth, and evaluate the retail sector in terms of plans for new, modern structures and renovation of existing spaces to fit the specific requirements of a variety of customers.



Review Non-residential construction market in Central Europe 2014, Development forecasts for 2014-2019 for a clear understanding of recent, current and forecast trends and events that promise to alter the shape of growth in this sector of the construction market. Whether preparing to launch a new business, evaluate the prospects for future earnings, estimating the market share of a particular company or effecting a merger or acquisition in any of the segments of markets in these seven Central European countries, this report helps professionals to approach business planning from a confident perspective.



Especially valuable to contractors, producers of building materials and equipment and design and project management specialists, the client list for this publication also includes business consultants, financial and investment professionals, academic and government institutions and trade and industry organisations that promote the non-residential construction industries in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia.



