Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total incident cases ofNon-Small Cell Lung Cancer in the 7MM were 484,726 cases in 2017.

2. The total incident cases of NSCLC patients by histology in Germany were observed to be 16,506 cases of squamous cell carcinoma; 26,409 cases of adenocarcinoma and 6,602 cases of large cell carcinoma in 2017.

3. The total diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by stages in the 7MM were observed to be 86,590 cases of stage I; 31,552 cases of stage II; 56,297 cases of stage IIIA; 65,410 cases of stage IIIB; and 244,876 cases of stage IV in 2017.



Key benefits of the report

1. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market.



Request for sample pages



"Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% for 2017-2030 study period."



Lung cancer mainly commences in the lungs and may spread to lymph nodes or other organs in the body like the brain. When the cancer cells spread from one organ to another, they are known as metastases. Lung cancer is a significant disease burden on the world and the greatest cause of cancer-related death.



Lung cancer is of two types:- Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) And Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). NSCLC can be defined as epithelial lung cancer other than SCLC. NSCLC emerges from the epithelial cells of the lung of the central bronchi to terminal alveoli. It is mainly subcategorized into adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, large cell carcinomas and several other types that occur less frequently include adenosquamous carcinomas and sarcomatoid carcinomas.



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, the most common type of lung cancer that is accounted for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. Among the NSCLC cases, squamous cell carcinoma comprised of 30% cases, adenocarcinoma comprised of 40% cases, and large-cell carcinoma comprised of 15% cases.



There are different types of treatment available for NSCLC; however, mainly ten types of standard treatment are used, which include: Surgery, Radiation therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Immunotherapy, Laser therapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Cryosurgery, Electrocautery, and Watchful waiting.



Chemotherapy is used to stop the growth of cancer cells, either by killing the cells or by stopping their division. Targeted therapy utilizes drugs or other substances to attack specific cancer cells. These therapies usually cause less harm to healthy cells than chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Monoclonal antibodies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors are the two main types of targeted therapy being used to treat advanced, metastatic, or recurrent NSCLC. Immunotherapy uses the patients' immune system to fight cancer. Radiation therapy uses very high-energy x-rays or other types of radiations to kill cancer cells or keep them from developing.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

- Nazartinib (EGF816)

- Capmatinib (INC280)

- Tepmetko (tepotinib)

- Merestinib

- JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372)

- Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib

- X-396 (Ensartinib)

- Tedopi (OSE2101)

- Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292)

- SAR408701

- Braftovi (encorafinib) + Mektovi (binimetinib)

- PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME)

- Pralsetinib (BLU-667)

- TAK-788: Canakinumab (ACZ885)

- Avelumab (Bavencio)

- Veliparib (ABT-888)

- Sitravatinib (MGCD516)

- Tesevatinib

- Romiplostim

- Cabozantinib

- Sym015

- AMG 510

- INCMGA00012 (MGA012)

- Libtayo (Cemiplimab)

- Bavituximab

- M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa)

And many others



Key Players covered in the report are:-

- Novartis Pharmaceuticals

- Merck KGaA

- Eli Lilly and Company

- Janssen Research & Development

- Hoffmann-La Roche

- Xcovery

- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals

- OSE Immunotherapeutics

- Sanofi

- Pfizer

- Astellas Pharma

- Seattle Genetics

- Blueprint Medicines Corporation

- Takeda

- AbbVie

- Kadmon Corporation

- Amgen

- Symphogen

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

- Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

- Avid Bioservices

- GlaxoSmithKline

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of NSCLC

3. SWOT Analysis of NSCLC

4. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

5. NSCLC Disease Background and Overview

6. NSCLC Diagnosis

7. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. The United States Epidemiology

8. EU-5 Epidemiology

8.1. Germany

8.2. France

8.3. Italy

8.4. Spain

8.5. The United Kingdom

9. Japan Epidemiology

10. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Practices

11. Guideline of NSCLC

12. Unmet Needs of NSCLC

13. Key Endpoints in NSCLC Clinical Trials

14. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Therapies

14.1. Key Cross

14.2. Rozlytrek (Entrectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech)

14.3. Imfinzi (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca

14.4. Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

14.5. Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Genentech/Hoffmann-La Roche

14.6. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck

14.7. Tafinlar(Dabrafenib)in Combination with Mekinist(Trametinib): Novartis

14.8. Tagrisso(Osimertinib): AstraZeneca

14.9. Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib): Pfizer

14.10. Vizimpro(Dacomitinib): Pfizer

14.11. Alunbrig (Brigatinib): Takeda Pharmaceuticals

14.12. Alecensa (Alectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche

14.13. Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib): Bayer Healthcare

14.14. Portrazza (Necitumumab): Eli Lilly

15. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies

15.1. Nazartinib (EGF816): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

15.2. Capmatinib (INC280): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

15.3. Tepmetko (tepotinib): Merck KGaA

15.4. Merestinib: Eli Lilly and Company

15.5. JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372): Janssen Research & Development

15.6. Lazertinib: Yuhan Corporation/ Janssen Research & Development

15.7. Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib: Hoffmann-La Roche

15.8. X-396 (Ensartinib): Xcovery

15.9. Plinabulin: BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals

15.10. Tedopi (OSE2101): OSE Immunotherapeutics

15.11. Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company

15.12. SAR408701: Sanofi

15.13. Braftovi (encorafinib) + Mektovi (binimetinib): Pfizer

15.14. PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME): Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics

15.15. Pralsetinib (BLU-667): Blueprint Medicines Corporation

15.16. TAK-788: Takeda

15.17. Canakinumab (ACZ885): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

15.18. Avelumab (Bavencio): Merck KGaA and Pfizer

15.19. Veliparib (ABT-888): AbbVie

15.20. Sitravatinib (MGCD516): Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Beigene

15.21. Tesevatinib: Kadmon Corporation

15.22. Romiplostim: Amgen

15.23. Cabozantinib: Exelixis/Ipsen/Takeda

15.24. Sym015: Symphogen

15.25. AMG 510: Amgen

15.26. INCMGA00012 (MGA012): Incyte Corporation/ Zai Lab Limited

15.27. Libtayo (Cemiplimab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

15.28. Bavituximab: Peregrine Pharmaceuticals/ Avid Bioservices, Inc

15.29. M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa): GlaxoSmithKline/Merck KGaA

16. NSCLC Seven Major Market Analysis

17. PD-L1—Market Size

18. BRAF Mutation—Market Size

19. c-MET Mutation—Market Size

20. EGFR Mutation—Market Size

21. ALK-Mutation—Market Size

22. Market Access and Reimbursement of NSCLC Therapies

23. Market Drivers of NSCLC

24. Market Barriers of NSCLC

25. Appendix

26. DelveInsight Capabilities

27. Disclaimer

28. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight