Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's, 'Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indication's therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.
- A review of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen Idec Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Amgen Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Genentech, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, Inovio Biomedical Corporation, MedImmune LLC, Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, YM BioSciences Inc., Celltrion, Inc., Prolexys Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., Biocon Limited, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Eisai Co., Ltd., ImmunoGen, Inc., Laboratoires Pierre Fabre SA, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., SuperGen, Inc., Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Exelixis, Inc., Aduro BioTech, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alfacell Corporation, Celgene Corporation, Bayer AG, Geron Corporation, Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck KGaA, EntreMed, Inc., Hana Biosciences, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., AEterna Zentaris Inc., ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lorus Therapeutics Inc, Benitec Ltd., MethylGene Inc, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., Novogen Limited, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Oncothyreon Inc, Compugen Ltd., OXiGENE, Inc., Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Critical Outcome Technologies Inc., Curis, Inc., Telik, Inc., CytRx Corporation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MOLOGEN AG, Quest PharmaTech Inc., Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., Natco Pharma Limited, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Morphotek, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd, CIMAB S.A., Bionucleon Srl, GANYMED Pharmaceuticals AG, Ora Bio Ltd., Philogen S.p.A., NovaRx Corporation, Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hutchison MediPharma Limited, immatics biotechnologies GmbH, Vaxon Biotech, CureVac GmbH, BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Altor BioScience Corporation, Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Ascenta Therapeutics, Inc., Cerulean Pharma, Inc., Heat Biologics, Inc., MacroGenics, Inc., OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., DanDrit Biotech A/S, Azaya Therapeutics, Inc., CanBas Co., Ltd., Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neotropix, Inc., Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., Axelar AB, Proacta, Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, MolMed S.p.A., Innogene Kalbiotech Pte Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., KangLaiTe USA, Mirna Therapeutics, Inc., Globeimmune, Inc., Tragara Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company, Cellceutix Corporation, PharmaMar, S.A., CG Therapeutics, Inc., Quintessence Biosciences, Inc., Sirnaomics, Inc., Biothera, Nereus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medisyn Technologies, Inc., Pique Therapeutics, Clovis Oncology, Inc., Toko Pharmaceutical Industries Co., Ltd., Cancer Therapeutics CRC Pty Ltd, Medical Enzymes AG, KAEL-GemVax, iCeutica, Inc., Mebiopharm Co., Ltd., Vichem Chemie Research Ltd., Agennix AG, Regulon Inc., CellAct Pharma GmbH, Oncozyme Pharma Inc., Optimum Therapeutics, LLC
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