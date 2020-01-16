Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2018-2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- The latest report on "Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024." The global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Rising Smoking Habit Among the Population and the Increasing Air Population Drives the Market Growth of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market



The non-small cell lung cancer is a type of lung cancer arising in the epithelial tissue, and it is different than the small cell lung cancer. This non-small cell lung cancer is the most common lung cancer among the all types of lung cancers. Most often, treatment for NSCLC uses a combination of 2 chemo drugs. Studies have shown that adding a third chemo drug doesn't add many benefits and is likely to cause more side effects.



The report defines the market of non-small cell lung cancer on the basis of the treatment types including Early/non-metastatic NSCLC, Advanced/metastatic NSCLC, EGFR mutations, ALK gene rearrangements, and other treatment options.



The air pollution is increasing rapidly all over the globe. According to the world health organization, outdoor air pollution is the main cause of lung cancer. Rising smoking habits among the population and the increasing air population drive the market growth of the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market. The American Cancer Society's recorded an average of about 2,34,030 new cases of lung cancer and about 1,54,050 deaths from lung cancer up to 2018. Moreover, the ongoing R&D on non-small cell lung cancer therapies, growing focus on healthcare sectors, and the introduction of new drugs are projected to create more opportunities in this market in upcoming years.



North America Dominates the Market of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market



Geographically, North America dominates the market of non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market. The government of North America supports the research activity that results in the up-gradation of existing drugs and the development of new advanced and effective drugs is increasing. The presence of major players and increased advancements in this sector are expected to boost the market of non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics in this region between the period of 2018 to 2024.



Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry: Segmentation



The report on global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market covers segments such as drug class. On the basis of drug class, the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is categorized into angiogenesis inhibitor, a kinase inhibitor, epidermal growth factor receptor blocker, folate antimetabolites, PD-1/ PD-l1 inhibitor, and microtubule stabilizer.



Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market such as Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AstraZeneca plc, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, and Orion Corporation.



