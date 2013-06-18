"Non-Store Retailing in Kazakhstan" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Non-Store Retailing in Kazakhstan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Growing internet penetration is the main factor influencing growth of non-store retailing in Kazakhstan. An increasing number of families owning computers and other modern technologies and rising disposable incomes mean that consumers are willing to spend more money on non-essential goods, which drives non-store retailing. Internet retailing in the country is growing at a rapid pace and many store-based retailers are starting to open their own internet platforms. Direct selling, on the other...
Euromonitor International's Non-Store Retailing in Kazakhstan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Direct Selling, Homeshopping, Internet Retailing, Vending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Non-Store Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
