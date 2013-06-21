Non-Surgical Procedures Are Now Available at a Discount at Strax Rejuvenation

Sunrise, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Strax Rejuvenation, one of the country’s top plastic surgery and wellness centers, has just announced a “Get Ready for Summer” promotion that features great deals on some of their most popular non-surgical procedures.



For example, Juvederm fillers are now just $349 per 1 ml syringe instead of the usual price of $550; and Radiesse 1.5 cc syringe now only $499 instead of the usual price of $750; and Dysport is available for $169 per syringe instead of our already low usual price of $199. A complete facial resurfacing, done with the state-of-the-art Dual Fraxel laser is now just $399 per treatment, instead of $750. What these procedures share in common—in addition to their current low prices—is that they offer immediate results for patients who do not wish to undergo plastic surgery. We also now have an expert in treating spider veins in a painless procedure which is regularly $299 per treatment, now only $199 for a limited time only.



From laser treatments and spider vein removal to Botox and more, Strax Rejuvenation is working harder than ever to provide a plethora of less expensive non-surgical procedures that are ideal for people who want to look younger and more vibrant, only without the cost, downtime, and discomfort of surgery. The center recently hired Ana J. Varela, ARNP, MSN to its group of aesthetics sciences professionals. Her key role at Strax will be to help clients select non-invasive and minimally-invasive rejuvenation procedures.



The timing for both the summer special and Strax’s commitment to providing a variety of non-surgical procedures is perfect; a recent news article discussed a connection between the popularity of social media websites and an increased desire for people to spruce up their appearance. As the article explains, some people are so unhappy with the photos that appear on their social media profiles, they are turning to plastic surgery to help improve the way they look. Rather than go to such extremes, Ana and the rest of the team at Strax will work with patients to help improve their appearance for a fraction of the cost of plastic surgery.



For example, the Vi Peel is a painless procedure that has been very popular with patients at Strax for its ability to give them beautiful and younger looking skin in a matter of days.



“ A single Vi Peel will achieve significant repair and add a healthy glow to the skin,” an article on the Strax Rejuvenation website noted, adding that it is a true, restorative and painless repair of damaged skin including sun damage and acne.



“Best of all, it is a true aging preventive for younger skin with no visible damage.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the variety of non-surgical procedures that are currently available at Strax Rejuvenation may visit the center’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the summer specials, as well as how they can improve their overall appearance in a short amount of time, and for a relatively small amount of money.



About Strax Rejuvenation

