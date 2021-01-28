Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Worth $3.9 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- The report "Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market by Technique (HPP, PEF, MVH, Irradiation, Ultrasonic, and Others), Form (Solid and Liquid), Application, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026". The non-thermal pasteurization market is estimated to account for about USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 3.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020.



The non-thermal pasteurization market is increasingly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new equipment ingredients and new variants to meet the increasing demand and cater to the increasing application industries. The global non-thermal pasteurization market is growing significantly in accordance with the commercialization; the increasing size of packaged foods market; and growth in the convenience food sector, which includes products such as frozen foods and ready-to-eat foods; and the growing demand for novel technologies.



By technique, the HPP segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the non-thermal pasteurization systems market in 2020.



On the basis of technique, the HPP segment is estimated to dominate the non-thermal pasteurization market in 2020. The HPP food processing technology is a technique where food is subjected to elevated pressures to inhibit the growth of microorganisms without altering the freshness and natural characteristics of products. HPP is also known as high hydrostatic pressure (HHP) or ultra-high pressure (UHP) in the industry. The pressure of 100 MPa to 800 MPa is applied in the process on food products in various temperature conditions ranging from less than 0 °C (32 °F) to more than 100 °C (212 °F).



The non-thermal pasteurization market is witnessing strong growth in the convenience food sector across regions.



The food industry widely uses non-thermal pasteurization for the preservation of meat, seafood, fruits, and vegetable products as well as other packaged food products. HPP technology is widely used in the food sector for the preservation and enhancement of shelf life. Technologies such as HPP equipment are used to process a wide range of fruits and vegetables that include oranges, mandarins, and broccoli. In 2009, HPP equipment was adopted in China and South Korea to process fruit and vegetable products. Although avocado was the first to be processed using HPP technology, guacamole, jams, and jellies are widely processed under high pressure for fresh taste and quality products in the US. Food companies are benefiting through the increasing applications of HPP technology, as it helps enhance product offerings and introduce market opportunities for fresh products. The high-pressure processing equipment and PEF mainly find application in the packaged foods and beverage industry for increasing the shelf life of products.



North America is estimated to dominate the non-thermal pasteurization market in 2020.



North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the non-thermal pasteurization in 2020. The region is projected to offer huge growth potential to the non-thermal pasteurization market. The use of non-thermal pasteurization techniques are increasing more rapidly in North America due to the demand for extended, safe, refrigerated shelf life; and favorable food preservation legislation. Food safety authorities have approved several non-thermal pasteurization technologies due to their efficiency and minimum effect on the products' nutritional and textural characteristics. The market for non-thermally pasteurized food & beverage products in North America is also being driven by the demand for health and wellness products.



This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the non-thermal pasteurization market. It includes the profiles of the leading companies such as Hiperbaric España (Spain), Avure Technologies (US), BOSCH (Germany), Thyssenkrupp Ag (Germany), and Kobe Steel Ltd (Japan), Chic Freshertech (US), Multivac SEPP Haggenmuller Se & Co. KG (Germany), Stansted Fluid Powder LTD (UK), Dukane Corporation (US), and Universal Pure (US).



