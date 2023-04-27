Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Worth $5.7 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2023 -- The non-thermal pasteurization market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2023 to USD 5.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.0%.



This growth is due to the increasing usage of High-pressure Processing (HPP) toll processors, which allows food manufacturers to outsource their HPP needs instead of investing in their own equipment. This trend is driven by factors such as the high cost of HPP equipment, the need for specialized knowledge to operate the equipment, and the desire for flexibility in production.



The demand for nutritional dairy products has been increasing, leading to a rise in demand for non-thermal pasteurization methods such as HPP that can produce safer dairy products with higher nutritional value while reducing production costs.



Pulse Electric Field (PEF) technology has been gaining popularity due to its ability to improve the quality, shelf-life, and safety of food products while reducing the use of chemical preservatives and thermal processing. PEF technology is used in the processing of milk, yogurt, cheese, and other dairy products to improve their quality, taste, and shelf-life.



Europe is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for minimally processed food products that retain their natural flavor, texture, and nutritional value. Non-thermal pasteurization allows food manufacturers to meet this demand while still ensuring the safety of their products.



The key players in this market include JBT Corporation, Hiperbaric, Thyssenkrupp AG, Kobelco Construction Machinery Ltd., Lyras, Syntegon, Multivac, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd., Pulsemaster, Elea, Symbios Technologies, Clextral, Dukane, FresherTech, and Nordion. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Non-thermal pasteurization market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



