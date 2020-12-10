New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Non-Thermal Processing market was valued at USD 900 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a steady CAGR of 8.1%. The non-thermal processing market is growing in proportion with the developments of allied technologies, because of the considerable number of favorable factors such as higher food consciousness and government interest in promoting food technologies that ensure the safety of the final food product. They offer significant benefits over thermal processing technologies such as preserving the volatile compounds and nutrients. These technologies are mild and produce an efficient outcome.



With the growing consumer awareness about food health, the non-thermal processing market is getting an upliftment and are growing in the application at a steady rate. The meat and seafood products are making ample use of these technologies. They also find ready acceptance in the potato processing segment. The North American markets hold the most significant global share for these technologies and are also anticipated to rise the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Amcor Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Berry Global Group, Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, AR Packaging Group AB, Mondi Group, and Uflex Ltd., among others.



Reports and Data have segmented the Non-Thermal Processing market on the basis of source, application, and region:



Technology (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



High-Pressure Processing

Orientation Type

Vessel Volume

End-User

Pulsed Electric Field

Irradiation

Ultrasonic

Frequency Range

Cold Plasma

Others



Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Meat and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Beverages

Confectionery

Others



Function (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Quality Assurance

Microbial Inactivation

Compression through High Pressure

High-Intensity Pulsed Electric Fields

Irradiation

Acoustic Cavitation

Other Techniques

Cutting

Emulsification and Homogenization

Cleaning

Others

Degassing



Regional Outlook of Non-Thermal Processing Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Non-Thermal Processing market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Non-Thermal Processing Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Non-Thermal Processing sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Non-Thermal Processing industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Non-Thermal Processing industry

Analysis of the Non-Thermal Processing market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Non-Thermal Processing Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Non-Thermal Processing industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



