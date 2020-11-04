New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Non-Thermal Processing market was valued at USD 900 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a steady CAGR of 8.1%. The non-thermal processing market is growing in proportion with the developments of allied technologies, because of the considerable number of favorable factors such as higher food consciousness and government interest in promoting food technologies that ensure the safety of the final food product. They offer significant benefits over thermal processing technologies such as preserving the volatile compounds and nutrients. These technologies are mild and produce an efficient outcome.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Non-Thermal Processing market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Non-Thermal Processing industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2064



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Bosch, Nordion, Hiperbaric, CHIC FresherTech, Bühler, Avure Technologies, Emerson, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Symbios Technologies, and Dukane.



The Non-Thermal Processing industry is segmented into:



Technology (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



High-Pressure Processing

Pulsed Electric Field

Irradiation

Ultrasonic

Cold Plasma

Others



Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Meat and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Beverages

Confectionery

Others



Function (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Quality Assurance

Microbial Inactivation

Cutting

Emulsification and Homogenization

Cleaning

Others



Regional Outlook of Non-Thermal Processing Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Non-Thermal Processing market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



To Get incredible Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2064



Table Of Contents:



Market Overview



Manufacturers Profiles



Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Competition, by Manufacturer



Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Analysis by Regions



North America Non-Thermal Processing by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers



Europe Non-Thermal Processing by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers



Asia-Pacific Non-Thermal Processing by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers



South America Non-Thermal Processing by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers



Middle East and Africa Non-Thermal Processing by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers



Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Segment by Type



Global Non-Thermal Processing Market Segment by Application



Non-Thermal Processing Market Forecast (2020-2027)



Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers



Research Findings and Conclusion



Appendix



Browse Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-thermal-processing-market



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



Related Reports –



Beverage Cans Market Size, Share & Global Industry Demand, Outlook By Type, By Technology, By Product , By Application, End User and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & Global Industry Demand, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com