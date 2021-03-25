Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Non-Toxic Nail Polish Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Non-Toxic Nail Polish Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Non-Toxic Nail Polish. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Orly International, Inc (United States), Kure Bazaar SAS (France), Smith & Cult, LLC (United States), NBY London Ltd. (United Kingdom), Kosé Corporation (Japan), Art of Beauty Inc (United States), Pacifica Companies (India), Benecos. (United Kingdom), Cienna Rose Limited (United Kingdom), Butter LONDON, LLC (United Kingdom), Soigné nails (United Kingdom), Jinsoon (United Kingdom), Kester Black (United Kingdom) and Beautylish, Inc. (United States).



Definition:

It is a polish utilized to enhance the nails of the fingers or toes. Nail polish is additionally utilized for the assurance of nail plates. It is accessible in numerous shades. The rise within the population of ladies has boosted requests for nail polish over the globe. Consumers are selecting nail polish based on their choice of nail craftsmanship. The rise within the awareness on nail care and usage of multi-color finishes on finger and toenails by consumers are anticipated to drive requests for nail polish within the coming long time. Components such as advancement within the fashion industry and a rise in awareness among ladies are too advancing the utilization of nail polish. In addition to this women working within the corporate segment are concerned about their appearance and thus wear nail polish. As the fashion is increasing a large variety of products are available the buyers are demanding more different varieties of non-toxic nail polish. The key players in the market are on the goal of providing different colors of non-toxic nail paints to the fashion freaks. The players are focusing on launching non-toxic nail polishes as the buyers are well aware of the harmful effects of the toxic nail polish. Nail polish is an accessory available in different colors that are applied on finger and toenails, to make them seem decorative. Non-toxic nail polish is made from natural and with no or less hurtful crude materials. Also, non-toxic nail polishes are getting to be well known among buyers, who are unfavorably susceptible to chemicals. Toluene, dibutyl phthalate, and formaldehyde are carcinogens and are frequently called the ''toxic trio''.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Non-Toxic Nail Polish Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- A Rise in Demand for Non-Toxic Nail Polish

- Increasing Awareness of Consumers Regarding the Harmful Effects of Chemicals

- The Rise in Disposable Income and Higher Standard of Living



Market Trend

- Increase Trend in the Acceptance of Nail Care Fashion

- Growing Demands for High Quality and Innovative Products from the End-Users



Restraints

- Presence of Counterfeit Products

- Fluctuating Price of Raw Material



Opportunities

- Rising Advancement and Innovation of New Products



Challenges

- Intense Competition among Competitors

- The Entrance of Local Manufacturers



The Global Non-Toxic Nail Polish Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Base Coat, Top Coat, Gel), Application (Individuals, Nail Salon, Nail Bars, Beauty Parlours), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Speciality Stores and Others)), Finishing Type (Glossy, Matte, Glitter, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



