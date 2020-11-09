New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- The Non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is expected to grow from USD 75.6 million in 2018 to USD 191.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.36% during the forecast period. Growing need for low latency and high speed memory modules across all sectors, specially the auto mobile sector; emergence of DDR4 NVDIMM standards and norms across various industries; rise in the importance of IoT and IoT based products; increasing need for DRAM and NAND flash memory, that keeps data permanently even after any power fluctuations, securing the data and increasing demand of NVDIMM in enterprise storage applications and data centers are some of the driving factors of the market.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Non-volatile dual in-line memory module market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Non-volatile dual in-line memory module industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are AgigA Tech, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Viking Technology, Inc., Netlist, Inc., Diablo Technologies, Inc., SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc. The Hewlett Packard Company, Integrated Device Technology,Inc., Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, and Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd. among others.



The Non-volatile dual in-line memory module industry is segmented into:



Non-volatile dual in-line memory module Market by type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



NVDIMM-N

NVDIMM-F



Non-volatile dual in-line memory module Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



High-End Workstations

Enterprise Storage & Server

Others



Regional Outlook of Non-volatile dual in-line memory module Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



