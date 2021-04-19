New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 213.03 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.36% through the forecast period, to grow from its valuation of USD 84.18 million in 2019. An increasing need for low latency, enhanced input/output performance, and high data retention capacity are the key factors driving the market's growth.



A non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) is a variety of random access memory for computers. The module is typically an amalgamation of an NVDIMM controller, NAND flash, DRAMs, and a supercapacitor. These non-volatile dual in-line memory modules improve the application performance, enhance the recovery time of a system crash, and enhance the tolerance and authenticity of solid-state drive (SSD).



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

AgigA Tech, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Viking Technology, Inc., Netlist, Inc., Diablo Technologies, Inc., SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., The Hewlett Packard Company, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, among others.



The growth of the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for NVDIMM in enterprise storage and large data centers. With the emergence of 5G network technology and the growing need for high-performance computers, there would be an increase in data centers' development. However, high deployment costs of the modules and low acceptance of these modules across the globe are anticipated to hamper the market's growth.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1171



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 213.03 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.36% through the forecast period, to grow from its valuation of USD 84.18 million in 2019.



An increasing need for low latency, enhanced input/output performance, and high data retention capacity are the key factors driving the market's growth.



A non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) is a variety of random access memory for computers. The module is typically an amalgamation of an NVDIMM controller, NAND flash, DRAMs, and a supercapacitor.



The growth of the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for NVDIMM in enterprise storage and large data centers.



The significant advantage of non-volatile memory is that it retains the data contents even during the loss of power, for instance, during an unpredicted loss of power, crashing of the system, or normal shutdown of the device.



Increasing demand for non-volatile dual in-line memory modules in data centers to protect the data losses from sudden power outages is presumed to drive the market's growth throughout the forecast timeline.



However, high deployment costs of the modules and low acceptance of these modules across the globe are anticipated to hamper the market's growth.



Based on the type, the NVDIMM-N segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period. This can be credited to the attribute of NVDIMM-N of being a memory-mapped DRAM providing a higher operating speed compared to other types.



Based on applications, the enterprise storage, and servers segment is presumed to garner the largest market share during the forecast period of 2020-2027. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the massive data generation in enterprises, necessitating high operating speeds, and non-volatile memory modules for large enterprises' data storage.



Based on the regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market over the coming years owing to the presence of numerous leading players in the market in the region. It is presumed to account for a market share of USD 25.7 million throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the presence and development of massive data centers in the United States have boosted the adoption of non-volatile dual in-line memory modules.



Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast timeline growing at a CAGR of 14.75% due to the presence of major electronic manufacturing countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan. Moreover, the businesses and enterprises in emerging economies like China and India are adopting cloud-based services to reduce expenditures and generate robust revenue.



In 2017, Micron Technology unveiled a new variant of NVDIMM-N with a high storage density of, i.e., 32GB. This memory storage augmented the performance of the data centers applications and improved the processing of extensive data sets.



In 2018, Intel released Optane DIMMs, in three variants; 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB per module.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market on the basis of type, application, and region.



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

NVDIMM-N

NVDIMM-F



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

High-End Workstations

Enterprise Storage & Server

Others



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1171



Radical Highlights of the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module market with key statistical information to assist in the strategic decision-making process

Extensive analysis of key market players including company profiles and business overview, product portfolio, manufacturing capacity, market reach and size, financial standings, global position, and other key elements

An extensive 8-year forecast of the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module market with insights into growth prospects and opportunities

Strategic recommendations to new entrants and key players about the barriers of Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module industry

Detailed SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Radical insights into the competitive landscape of the industry

Comprehensive study of key market growth drivers and restraints along with threats, opportunities, barriers, and futuristic growth outlook

Detailed market segmentation analysis for a better understanding of the overall Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module industry



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regions or chapters, as per clients' requirements. Kindly connect with us if you have any queries and our team will ensure the report is made available to you as per your needs.



Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Global consumption of IoT and IoT based products

3.1.2. Contribution of data centers to global growth of NVDIMM market

3.1.3. Region-wise consumption of DRAM and NAND flash memory



Chapter 4. Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Growing need for low latency and high speed memory modules

4.4.1.2. Emergence of DDR4 NVDIMM standards and norms across various industries

4.4.1.3. Rise in importance of IoT and IoT based products

4.4.1.4. Increasing need for DRAM and NAND flash memory, that keeps data permanently even after any power fluctuations, securing the data

4.4.1.5. Increasing demand of NVDIMM in enterprise storage applications and data centers

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of universal acceptance

4.4.2.2. High deployment cost

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



Chapter 5. Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market By Application Insights & Trends



Continued….