New Computer Technology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Non-Volatile Memory Market by Type (Traditional, Emerging), Product (Printed Memory, Hard disk drives and others), Application (Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, Energy and Power, Enterprise Storage and others) and Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2014 - 2020
Non-volatile memory is used to store data even if it is non-powered. Non-volatile memory is used for secondary storage, especially long term storage, as these memory devices do not require continuous power supply for storing information. Because of this, the non-volatile memories are widely used in mission critical applications such as data centers. Although devices which can store information up to a few terabytes are available, the growing storage needs are expected to push the non-volatile memory market ahead
This research study on the Non-volatile memory market focuses on various product segments such as Printed memory components including smart cards; Smart ID cards, and so on, hard disk drives, and USB drives. The market for Hard disk drive is the largest in the overall non-volatile product market; but the market for printed memory component is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period.
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The report analyzes the entire market on the basis of all the major geographical segments such as North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle-East, Asia, and Oceania. North America and Europe are currently the largest markets, but in the Asian region, it is expected to exhibit a high growth in the next seven years.
The report also draws the competitive landscape of the Non-volatile memory technology by analyzing the major players and the strategies adopted by them for growth in the market. Apart from the market segmentation data, the report also includes qualitative analysis of various market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, burning issues, and winning imperatives. It also analyzes the overall market through various models; such as the Porter's five forces model. The report includes profiles of major market players in the global non-volatile memory market with their respective market share analysis.
The leading companies in the Non-volatile memory market covered in the report are Micron Technology (U.S.), Infineon technology (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Everspin Technologies Inc. (U.S.).
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