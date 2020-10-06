Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- "Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2026"



According to this study, over the next five years the Non-woven Adhesives market will register a 4.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1655.3 million by 2026, from $ 1379.2 million in 2019.



Top Key Players in the Market:



Henkel, Bostik, HB Fuller, Lohmann-koester GmbH?Co.KG, Beardow?Adams, Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd, Moresco, DowDuPont, 3M, Kraton, Evonik, Avery Dennison, Cattie Adhesives Solutions, Celanese, Eastman Chemical, GitAce Adhesives, ITW Dynatec, Klebstoffwerke, Lohmann Koester, Max Frank, Michelman, Nordson, Palmetto Adhesives, PAM Fastening Technology, Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products, Sika Ireland, Svenska Lim, Udaipur Surgicals



News and Latest Developments:



07-Jul '20 - The organisers of Cinte Techtextil China 2020, have announced that the fair returns to Shanghai New International Expo Centre and it will be held from September 2-4 2020. Cinte Techtextil China welcomes leading adhesive and coating solution providers, 'gluing up' the production chain to provide innovative products from various applications.



Market Segment by Type:



Styrenic Block Copolymers



Ethylene Vinyl Acetate



Polyolefin



Others (Polyamide, Polyurethane, and Polyester)



Market Segmentation by Application:



Baby Care



Feminine Hygiene



Adult Incontinence



Medical



Others (pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications)



Non-woven Adhesives market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Non-woven Adhesives business, the date to enter into the Non-woven Adhesives market, Non-woven Adhesives product introduction, recent developments, etc.



The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-woven Adhesives are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



