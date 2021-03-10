New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The development of medical procedures and growth in disposable hygiene products is propelling the market growth.



Market Size – USD 1.95 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – The advent of low production cost and waste minimization.



The global Non-woven Adhesives Market is forecast to reach USD 3.66 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Non-woven adhesives are being used extensively in healthcare industries. They are implemented for making baby products like diapers and training pants. Apart from child clothing, these adhesives are also used for making adult incontinence as well as feminine hygiene products. They are chosen for their low odor, softness, cohesion strength, high elasticity, and excellent processability. They comprise of a base polymer, plasticizer, tackifier, and an antioxidant.



The Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Non-woven Adhesives market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are H.B. Fuller Company, Lohmann-Koester GmbH & Co. KG, Beardow Adams, ADTEK Consolidated Sdn Bhd, Palmetto Adhesives, Moresco Corporation, Bostik, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, tesa SE, and Savare Specialty Adhesives, among others..



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Non-woven Adhesives market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Non-woven Adhesives market is split into:



Polymer Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Styrenic Block Copolymers

Poly Alpha Olefins

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Others



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Baby Care

Female Hygiene

Medical

Vehicles

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Healthcare

Automotive

Construction

Others.



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Non-woven Adhesives market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Non-woven Adhesives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Non-woven Adhesives Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth of disposable hygiene Applications

4.2.2.2. Low Application cost and waste minimization

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Loss of bond strength at high temperatures

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continue…..



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



