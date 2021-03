Non-Woven Tape Market Size to Reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2026 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The latest report titled 'Global Non-Woven Tape Market,' published by Reports and Data, offers a panoramic view of the global Non-Woven Tape industry and gives an accurate estimation of the overall market and share of the leading regional segments over the projected period. The latest document is specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the global Non-Woven Tape market scenario. According to industry analysts, the global Non-Woven Tape market is poised to demonstrate a tremendous growth rate throughout the forecast duration. The potential market growth can be accredited to the significant spike in product demand across the industry. In the later segment of the report, the authors have stressed on the intensely competitive environment of the market. The report further highlights the leading market rivals, their current market positions, product portfolios, profit margins, gross revenue shares, pricing analysis, sales network, and distribution channels. Moreover, the latest study offers a granular examination of the major growth parameters of the Non-Woven Tape market, its potential business avenues, and the key market dynamics.



Key Market Players:



3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Tesa SE (Germany), Scapa Group Plc (UK), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Nichiban Co. Ltd. (Japan), Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd. (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), and Berry Global Group, Inc. (US).



The market intelligence report elaborates on the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Non-Woven Tape market. It offers valuable insights into the current market state that is adversely affected by the pandemic. The report carefully gauges the market growth-influencing factors, and therefore, considers COVID-19 as one of the contributing elements for the potential downturn of this industry in the near future. Several drastic changes have followed the coronavirus outbreak, disrupting the market dynamics and demand trends. They have further caused financial complications for all the businesses operating in this sector. Hence, the report assesses the COVID-19 impact on the overall growth of the Non-Woven Tape market. It also presents a future COVID-19 impact assessment to help these businesses boost their COVID-19 preparedness.



The latest study specializes in analyzing the macro-economic and micro-economic factors that are expected to influence the global Non-Woven Tape market development in the coming years. It is primarily focused on the regulatory framework shaping the market's future. The study carefully details the new and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities for various market players. Furthermore, the report offers a balanced opinion on the global Non-Woven Tape market's future scenario, considering the existing market growth factors, remarkable historical performances, and the latest market trends.



Key Market Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



By Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone



By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)



Medical and Hygiene

Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Other Applications



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing Focus On Feminine Hygiene

3.2. Growing Pediatric Population

3.3. High Demand From Apac

Chapter 4. Non-Woven Tapes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Non-Woven Tapes Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Non-Woven Tapes Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Non-Woven Tapes Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

Continued…



Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report or to receive a customized copy of it. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.



