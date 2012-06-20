Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- With over 200 people attended 1st Annual of “A Taste for Hope” at Speranza Italian Restaurant in Boca Raton, FL, this year the 2nd annual of “A Taste for Hope” will be held at Art Serve Gallery in Fort Lauderdale Florida on June 22, 2012



National nonprofit organization Cleaning for Cancer (http://www.cleaningforcancer.org) has invited a few government officials at the event. The organization is also set to keep everyone update with the rest of the year calendar events in an effort to raise funds and awareness about the impact of cancer to quality of life.



The event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, live entertainment by Dj SilverFoxx and raffle items.



“This fund-raising event is to raise awareness and funds,” said Nadege Desravines, founder and executive director of Cleaning for Cancer. “Cancer, no matter what type, can affect quality of life. Our commitment is to be there for cancer patient and help ease their burden with free services.”



To find out more about Cleaning for Cancer’s 2nd Annual “A Taste for Hope” go to: http://www.cleaningforcancer.org



Cleaning for Cancer is a national non-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Boca Raton, Fla. The organization provides services for free to cancer patients undergoing treatment and radiation.



For more information or to donate, visit http://www.cleaningforcancer.org or call: 866-611-0698.