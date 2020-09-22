Nonprofit Infinite Gifts Ministries Seeks Crowd Funding for Buying an Energy Efficient off-the-Grid House

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- Infinite Gifts Ministries is pleased to announce that they have chosen a bright and beautiful property, an off-the-grid house which is not just energy efficient but also has farming facility and other unique features. The large property will be used for ministry and community outreach purposes. The project is now available for crowd funding on freefunder.com where free crowd funding campaigns and projects are listed. The funds generated will be used for acquiring the property and it will be used for:



Housing traveling ministries that are connected with Infinite Gifts Ministries.



As a place for traveling ministries visiting Phoenix, Arizona where free boarding and lodging will be provided for itinerant ministries.



As an RV port for ministries who travel by RVs.



To organize various community outreach programs and non-profit events.



To host business ideas such as renting out certain areas of the property for weddings, community sales, ministry projects, fund raising events and other commercial enterprises to help fund the community.



Infinite Gifts Ministries appreciates the support by FreeFunder.com and invites every child of God to consider donating for this project and help the ministry purchase this property for the common good. It will also help realize the vision of helping other ministries and giving back to the community and other community outreach programs. The funds that come from any of the above mentioned events organized will be used back for the community. Everyone are welcome to donate and share the crowd funding campaign with their friends and family and help the ministry reach the target.



To know more visit https://www.facebook.com/infinitegiftsministries/ and to contribute visit https://www.freefunder.com/campaign/crowdfunding-a-house



About Infinite Gifts Ministries

Infinite Gifts Ministries based at Mesa, Arizona is a house of God which offers prophetic coaching, mentoring, ministry invites, conferences, preaching and ministry assignments, leadership workshops miracle workshops and more.



Media Contact



Infinite Gifts Ministries on Facebook

Address: Mesa, Arizona

Phone: 480-432-0785

Website: https://www.facebook.com/infinitegiftsministries/