Nonprofit Organizations' Sustainability Professor Assists Charities with Organizational Growth

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Ask any charitable organization what the No. 1 concern is and they will always say money to keep operating. The No. 2 concern is finding enough people to help keep the programs running. Noted leadership expert, Dr. Daryl D. Green hosts an event to help charities reach the next level at a free book signing and Dance-A-Thon. The event is Saturday, April 13 from 7-10 p.m. at the Champion Ballroom in Knoxville, TN.



Nonprofit organizations continue to struggle as millions of Americans recover from the recession of 2008. There were approximately 1.4 million nonprofit organizations registered by the IRS in 2005. In fact, 74% of all public charities and 83% of all foundations are small; they have less than $500,000 in expenses and limited staff. As a result of large corporations and foundations cut backs, there is an opportunity for individual contributors to increase, thereby developing a new market of small donor philanthropy.



Dr. Green co-authored the book Second Chance with Noriko I. Chapman. The book provides an in-depth case study on a nonprofit organization’s resource allocation and operational optimization. Chapman teamed up with her professor, Dr. Green, a management strategist and nationally recognized lecturer, while she was earning her MBA at Lincoln Memorial University, documenting her time working with the “dedicated staff and hard-working clients” at the Tennessee Rehabilitation Center in Maryville, TN. Chapman notes, “In 2009, when I was diagnosed with cancer, it was devastating to think about the disease and an unknown future. A year later, I survived and gained my health back and was given a second chance to live.” She regained her strength and managed to attend Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) and enrolled in its MBA Program. The two pledged 30 percent of the proceeds to a local nonprofit, assisting disabled adults.



Dr. Green regularly donates his time and finances to local community causes. Some of these organizations include the Knoxville Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Tennessee Rehabilitation Center, UUNIK Academy, Oak Ridge Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, area churches, and local schools. “If you are involved in a charity, please come to this event. My passion in life is helping people and when I help charities become better, then my work is magnified many times over.” Dr. Green said. The dance is also being held as a charity fundraiser.



A noted college professor, Dr. Green encourages the same civil responsibility he has in his students. Dr. Green argues, “We have not done enough to assist local charities especially as the economy has faltered.” He serves as a problem solver to his local community. Since 2009, his students have contributed more than 1,500 hours of consulting time to local organizations. “We’re all in this together. When we all pull together and work together, we can accomplish anything,” he said.



Dr. Green will also host a book signing at this event to showcase his latest books. He is the author of several books and has done extensive research on cultural issues impacting today and future leaders. He also serves as a LMU adjunct professor. His last book, Job Strategies for the 21st Century: How to Assist Today’s College Students during Economic Turbulence, has been rated number one on Amazon.com.



For more information about the book or the authors, please contact Noriko Chapman at 865-379-6455 or Chance2.Noriko@gmail.com. Ms. Chapman is available for media interviews.



Noriko Chapman is an international traveler and a role model to millions of women looking to overcome extreme obstacles in life. Noriko is also a Lincoln Memorial University student. She has been noted and quoted in such media outlets as Knoxville News Sentinel, Black Pearls Magazine, What’s Going On? Talk show, and The Daily Times.



