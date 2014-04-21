Nonsei.com Announces Crowdfunding Question & Answer Forum

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- “Non Sei” is a Galician phase, which, when translated to English means, “I don’t know”



NonSei.com is the first crowd sourced Question and Answer forum exclusively dedicated to crowd sourcing the crowd funding industry. Unlike conventional forums, on Nonsei.com when a question is answered the person who asked the questioned can select the best answer and then that question is closed for further answers.



As we move closer to the new frontier of equity investing by the crowd at large through crowd sourced funding the need for an open forum to raise and answer questions by the crowd at large has never been greater.



The notion behind Nonsei.com was the creator’s love of all things crowd sourced and particularly crowd sourced funding for equity; creating an environment where transparent Q & A about the industry can take place is essential for the survival and integrity of the new frontier in equity crowd sourced funding.



Unlike other forums that seek to discuss and debate points, NonSei.com is focused on the questions that count and getting the answers you need.



With a special section to be added shortly specifically designed to alert the crowd to potential fraud and abuse that likely may occur as crowd sourced funding for equity for the everyman goes live.



Nonsei.com says “The potential for crowd sourced funding is huge globally, we see this as a back lash against the actions of the big banks in the past decade and the desire of everyday people to support and invest in everyday people, however, we feel by creating NonSei.com a free venue, for the crowd at large the industry is better protected and can rely on and be guided by the wisdom of the crowd at large!”



Contact - Christopher Levi | press@nonsei.com