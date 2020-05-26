Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total prevalent population of NTM infections in the 7MM is expected to rise to 395,429 in 2030.

2. The moderate cases of NTM infections are prominent when compared to mild and severe cases.

3. The prevalent cases of NTM infections were 82,712 cases in 2017 in Japan.



Key benefits of the report

1. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the NTM Infections epidemiology and Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. NTM Infections market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the NTM Infections market.



Request for sample pages



"The total NTM infections market was USD 1,815 Million in 2017 in the 7MM."



Since long, NTM infections have no proper cure, but researchers are actively engaged in finding the cure through research on antibacterial drugs. A standard NTM lung disease treatment with antibiotic medications is recommended. Generally, NTM infections patients are provided with antibiotics such as azithromycin, ciprofloxacin, Minocycline, cefoxitin, and Imipenem. Currently, the major NTM infections treatment options are:



Oral antibiotics (Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin, and Minocycline), oral + intravenous antibiotics (Cefoxitin and Imipenem), and inhaled antibiotics are for NTMPD-refractory cases. Oral antibiotics are the first line of therapy for NTM infection. A multidrug regimen is recommended for NTM infection treatment. It involves using macrolides (67%) followed by fluoroquinolones (54.3%) and tetracycline. Azithromycin is the most commonly used macrolide as oral antibiotics. It is frequently used in prophylaxis and treatment regimens for mycobacterial infections.



Ciprofloxacin and Minocycline are frequently prescribed as part of the oral multidrug regime. These are known to act on MABSC infection more effectively. Based on disease severity, intravenous antibiotics are also prescribed; these include cefoxitin and Imipenem. The frequency of these medications depends on the specific type of NTM infection. In most of the refractory NTM infection cases, inhaled antibiotics such as amikacin are also prescribed.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact NTM Infections treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Arikayce

2. RHB-204

3. Thiolanox

4. Molgradex

And many others



The key players in NTM Infections market are:

1. Insmed Incorporated

2. RedHill Biopharma

3. Novoteris

4. Savara

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Market Overview At a Glance

4. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Disease Background and Overview

5. NTM Infections Patient Journey

6. Case Studies

7. NTM Infections Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections

9. Epidemiology of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections

9.1. United States

9.2. EU5

9.2.1. Germany

9.2.2. France

9.2.3. Italy

9.2.4. Spain

9.2.5. The United Kingdom

9.3. Japan

10. Unmet Needs

11. Organizations contributing to Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections

12. KOL Views – NTM Infections

13. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections: 7 Major Market Analysis

14. Market Outlook

15. NTM Infections Marketed Products

15.1.Arikayce: Insmed Incorporated

16. NTM Infections Emerging Therapies

16.1. Arikayce: Insmed Incorporated

16.2. RHB-204: RedHill Biopharma

16.3. Thiolanox: Novoteris

16.4. Molgradex: Savara

16.5. Nitric Oxide: Beyond Air

17. Key Cross Competition

18. United States Market Size

19. EU-5 Market Size

19.1. Germany

19.2. France

19.3. Italy

19.4. Spain

19.5. United Kingdom

20. Japan: Market Size

21. Market Access and Reimbursement Overview of NTM

22. Market Drivers

23. Market Barriers

24. Appendix

25. DelveInsight Capabilities

26. Disclaimer

27. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight