Nonwoven Crop Cover Market to Witness Increased Traction for Crop Protection

Nonwoven crop covers have become a game changer for horticulture and agriculture sectors that are gradually gaining prominence amid large scale insect attacks and hostile weather. Development of nonwoven products that provide crop cover protection in extreme weather conditions and have precise UV stabilization is being witnessed in the nonwoven crop cover market landscape.



Several prominent companies have upped their investments in developing crop cover which guarantees thermal and biological control of crops and boosts production and quality. Increased traction towards the use of nonwoven crop covers is mainly attributed to upsides such as surge of crop precocity; protection against frosts; protection against heavy rain or hail; and insect barrier.



Trends: Frost protection & Propylene



At the time when agrotextiles have been playing an invaluable role, several crops across Asia have bee reported to be destroyed by frost. Nonwoven crop cover is being used to retain the moisture and limit sunlight, preferably in arid regions.



Lately, use of polypropylene nonwoven to cover the field has turned out to be a cost effective and lightweight method that has been setting the trend for frost protection. Leading companies are expected to infuse investments to develop nonwoven crop for frost protection.



Stakeholders have found polypropylene nonwoven to be the ideal material to boost the agriculture productivity. Besides, polypropylene nonwoven is being used as a fruit cover (as an individual cover or bunch sleeve) to save the fruits from intruders such as insect attacks and hostile hot and cold weather.



Notably, use of polypropylene nonwoven is said to boost the fruit maturity, bolster the shelf life, enhance the physio-chemical parameters and increase the bunch weight of the fruit. Stakeholders are likely to use PP cover to realize the upsides of nonwoven crop cover.



Growth drivers: Crop protection



Application of nonwoven crop cover to protect crop is gaining considerable mileage amid fruits and vegetable crops demanding a certain degree of environmental consistency to grow.



Measures such as crop cover are believed to have been playing invaluable role in boosting the yield of the crop and enhancing the quality of the produce. Leading companies have reported greater return on investment and higher profit margins.



Use of nonwoven crops has gained traction for it helps to reduce the usage of pesticides and protects growing crops from birds and insects. For instance, crops are being protected from frost using crop nonwoven crop covers.



