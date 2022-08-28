Nonwoven Fabrics Market - Global Trends, Share Analysis, Leading Players, Business Opportunities

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2022 -- The report "Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Polymer Type, Layer, Function, Technology (Spunbond, Wetlaid, Drylaid), Application (Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration, Medical, Automotive, Consumer Products), and Region - Global Forecast To 2025", The global nonwoven fabrics market size is projected to grow from USD 40.5 billion in 2020 to USD 53.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for nonwoven fabrics for hygiene products across the globe. Factors such as an increase in the innovations in nonwovens, and a boost in the demand for hygiene and medical products during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market for nonwoven fabrics.



In terms of volume, spunbond are estimated to lead the nonwoven fabrics market in 2019.

Spunbond, by technology, accounted for the largest market share in the nonwoven fabrics market. Spunbond is widely used for the processing of sustainable nonwovens, owing to its cost effectiveness and high performance, and yields higher output at comparatively lower costs. Increase in the use of spunbond nonwovens for baby diapers and geotextiles is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for spunbond nonwoven fabrics.



Hygiene is estimated to be the largest segment in the nonwoven fabrics market in 2019.

Hygiene, by application, accounted for the largest demand for nonwoven fabrics in 2019, in terms of value and volume. This dominant market position is attributed to the boost in the demand for nonwoven solution across the hygiene industry for baby diapers, masks and wipes. COVID-19 has increased the demand for hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, wipes, face masks, and adult incontinence products, across the globe.



The APAC region is projected to account for the largest share in the nonwoven fabrics market during the forecast period.

The APAC region region is projected to lead the nonwoven fabrics market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2025. Higher domestic demand, along with the availability of low-cost labor, makes this region the most attractive market for nonwoven fabric producers. Hence, the market players are focusing on this region to gain a larger share and increase their profitability. Factors such as improving global economy, expanding working population, and rising domestic demand for hygiene products are expected to boost the market for nonwoven fabrics.



Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Berry Global Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Freudenberg Group (Germany), and Lydall, Inc. (US) are the key players operating in the nonwoven fabrics market. Expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures & agreements, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the nonwoven fabrics market.



COVID-19 impact on global nonwoven fabrics market:



The nonwoven fabrics market is expected to witness significant growth during to the COVID-19. The nonwoven manufacturers around the globe are expanding their production capacity and investing in machinery to manufacture healthcare essentials) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in the number of cases worldwide and the growing need for healthcare workers are expected to boost the demand for disposable hospital supplies and nonwoven materials during the forecast period.



- On June 2020, Lydall invested in the new fine fiber melt-blown production line to meet rising global demand for face masks. This new production line will enable Lydall to produce high-quality fine fiber melt blown filtration media for N95, surgical, and medical face masks and significantly increase their supply and help alleviate the shortage of melt blown materials, both in the US and internationally.

- On May 2020, Berry Global has announced an expansion of its Meltex melt-blown capacity, with the addition of an asset to support the growing demand for face masks during COVID-19. The new line will focus on the manufacturing of nonwoven protection materials and filter materials for premium FFP2 (N95) and FFP3 (N99) grade filter media.

- On April 2020, Ahlstrom-Munksjo has increased its nonwoven production across its entire protective materials portfolio, in response to COVID-19. The company has expanded its product offering of protective materials for all three face mask categories- civil masks, surgical masks, and respiratory masks.



