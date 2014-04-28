Nonwoven Materials Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2013 to 2019 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Nonwoven Materials & Products Market was USD 28,783.8 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 45,363.7 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2013 to 2019. The global demand for nonwoven materials and products was 8,176.3 kilo tons in 2012.



Browse the full Nonwoven Materials & Products Market Report with TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nonwoven-materials-and-products.html



Nonwoven fabric is a type of fabric which can be produced by various processes other than weaving and knitting. Durable applications market is the largest application area for nonwoven materials and products followed by disposable applications market. Durable applications include home furnishings, wall coverings, coating substrates, apparel interlinings, roofing products and geo-textiles. Disposable applications include adult incontinence products, baby diapers, disposable wipes, feminine hygiene products, linens, medical or surgical products, filters, disposable garments and fabric softener substrates. Moreover, durable applications market is the fastest growing market for nonwoven materials and products. The rising global demand for medical disposable supplies is expected to be the major driver for the growing consumption of nonwoven materials and products. Nonwoven materials and products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2013 to 2019.



The durable applications segment dominated the demand for nonwoven materials and productsand accounted for 59.6% of the global demand in 2012. The increasing use of durable nonwovens in various industrial, construction and agricultural applications is expected to trigger the demand for nonwoven materials and products across the globe. The growing nonwoven medical disposables market is expected to be anotherkey factor driving thedemand for nonwoven materials and products. The rising demand for nonwoven materials and productsin the medical, construction and agriculture industriesisanticipated to drive the global nonwoven materials and productsmarket in the next six years.



The global nonwoven materials and productsmarket was dominated by the Asia Pacific region, which accounted for 40.4% of global volume consumption in 2012. Growth of the nonwoven materials and products market in Asia Pacific is mainly driven by the increasing demand from the medical agriculture industry in countries such as China and India. Asia Pacific was followed by Europe with 22.4% share in total volume consumption. The market saturation and product maturation in the North American and European region has led the major market players to focus on the immensely attractive Asia Pacific market. The key players in the nonwoven materials and products market are Freudenberg SE, Ahlstrom Incorporation, Du Pont, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Polymer Group Incorporation and Asahi Kasei Corporation among others.



Nonwoven Materials & Products Market: Product Segment Analysis

- Polypropylene

- Polyester

- Nylon

- Others (Cellulosics, bio-component fibers, nano-fibers, etc.)



Nonwoven Materials & Products Market: Application Segment Analysis

- Disposables (Medical products, disposable wipes, filters, etc.)

- Durables (Wall coverings, home furnishings, geo-textiles, etc.)



Nonwoven Materials & Products Market: Regional Segment Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW (South America, Africa and Middle East)



Browse all Chemical & Materials Market Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chemical-market-reports-2.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog:

http://marketssize.blog.com/

https://connect.innovateuk.org/web/transparency-market-research-pvt.-ltd./blogs