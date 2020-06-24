Nonwoven Protective Clothing Market to Witness Robust Demand from Healthcare Applications

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- The nonwoven protective clothing market report is a comprehensive analysis of this industry. This business landscape, a significant vertical of the global polymers space, has been garnering commendable returns since the last few decades.



Nonwovens are widely used as protective clothing since they offer a variety of benefits as compared to conventional fabric materials, flame retardancy being one of them. Other factors include superior barrier properties, tensile strength, puncture resistance, breathability, cost-effectiveness, and protection from airborne particles.



Growth in industrialization over the last couple of years across the globe has amplified developments in the manufacturing sector. There is a need to protect the workers from various hazards and serious injuries that may occur due to contact with chemicals, physical or other types of contaminations. To understand the lengths to which the manufacturing industry has expanded globally, the manufacturers in the U.S. account for nearly 11.39% of the total output of the economy. In the year 2018, the total output recorded from manufacturing stood at US$2,334.60 billion.



Growing need to safeguard worker's health



The United States Department of Labor established the OSHA standards which is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that describes the measures that the employers must adopt in order to protect their employees from hazards. OSHA standards have been established for maritime operations, construction work, and general industries, among others.



These guidelines restrict the number of hazardous chemicals that the workers may be exposed to, require the use of safe practices and protective equipment and also require the employers to monitor hazards and keep records of workplace injuries and illnesses. Nonwoven protective clothing offers superior insulating benefits that remove the risk of workplace accidents.



Strict regulations established in industries in various parts of the world to ensure the safety of the workers is positively influencing nonwoven protective clothing market forecast.



Use of personal protective equipment in healthcare



The healthcare sector has witnessed unprecedented growth over the years due to factors like economic improvement among people, pushing the ability to spend on advanced medical services, along with the rising cases of chronic disorders like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and liver and kidney diseases. An increase in the number of people being admitted to the hospital and undergoing surgical procedures has supported the use of nonwoven protective clothing.



In the medical field, nonwovens are widely used and render protection against biological, chemical, and liquid agents. They are also used to clean hospital rooms and laboratories to protect medical equipment from human contamination.



Nonwoven protective clothing protects medical professionals who may be exposed to harmful bacteria and viruses, bloodborne pathogens, and lethal chemicals. While the world is fighting a devastating COVID-19 pandemic, protective clothing and accessories like face masks and shoe covers made of nonwovens have become an essential component of the comprehensive personal protective equipment or PPE that has been highly recommended for healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus.



Europe to emerge as a key nonwoven protective clothing market



Reportedly, Article 153 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU gave European Union the right to establish guidelines in the field of safety and health at work. Member states have the authority to adopt stringent regulations to ensure the protection of workers from chemical and physical hazards. Growing need to ensure personal safety along with the need to ensure hospital hygiene could amplify the regional demand for nonwoven protective clothing.



Europe nonwoven protective clothing market has witnessed considerable gains over the years due to the increasing awareness among both employers and employees regarding the need to maintain safety along with regulations established by the government towards the use of protective equipment at the workplace.



