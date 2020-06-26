Nonwoven Sorbents Market to Witness Substantial Traction in Oil Spill Recovery

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- The Global Nonwoven Sorbents Market Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present of the market. The report starts with the basic Industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.



Popularity of nonwoven sorbents in different quarters has surged by leaps and bounds. Notably, nonwoven sorbents tend to have high bulk and strength, oil absorption, and oil capacity, thereby making them ideal for use as an oilsorb material.



Recovery of oil by oil sorbents has been one of the most highly sought-after methods to counter oil spills. Lately, traction for polypropylene as an apt material for oil spill recovery in the light of its low water uptake, low density, and tremendous chemical and physical resistance has augured well for the stakeholders in the oil landscape.



Growth drivers: Spunbond technology



Adoption of spunbond technology has picked pace in recent years on the heels of its durability and flexibility attributes. As spunbond tends to control permeability, softness and durability, the technology is spurring the growth in nonwoven sorbents market.



Use of spunbond in healthcare as outer material of absorbents for wounds or other fluids has furthered the nonwoven sorbents business outlook. Use of spunbond in absorbents owing to its good permeability and strength will further fuel the nonwoven sorbents market size.



Trends: Use of polypropylene in oil spill recovery



Palpable trends towards the use of polypropylene as an apt material for oil spill recovery owing to its low water uptake, low density, and tremendous chemical and physical resistance have boded well for the expanding penetration of nonwoven sorbents landscape.



Polypropylene is profoundly being used in oil spill cleanup and manufacturers have been focusing on oil viscosity that has been playing invaluable role in sorption of oil by sorbents. Accordingly, the study predicts use of nonwoven sorbents to boost oil recovery.



Challenges for stakeholders



Stakeholders face the challenge to boost the absorption capacity of nonwoven sorbents and keep it at par with natural highly dispersed sorbents.



Adoption of nonwoven sorbents for oil spill recovery will be more pronounced in the next six years, while its trend in medical sector is likely to instill confidence among stakeholders. In the latest research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., nonwoven sorbents market size is likely to gain significant traction by 2026.



