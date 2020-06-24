Nonwoven Sponges Market to Witness Robust Demand from Dental Applications

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- The nonwoven sponges market report is a comprehensive analysis of this industry. This business landscape, a significant vertical of the global polymers space, has been garnering commendable returns since the last few decades.



Nonwoven sponges find extensive usage in the medical sector due to a variety of benefits offered by the product. Some of which include being lint-free, having more space between the fibers that act as reservoirs to store liquids, ensuring superior absorption capacity.



Economic improvement among people across the globe along with constant R&D in the medical sector has amplified developments in the industry. An evident increase in the number of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer and liver and kidney disorders compels the need for surgeries. As per reports, close to 18.2 million adults above the age of 20 in the U.S. suffer from coronary artery disease.



The recent COVID-19 pandemic has registered an increase in the number of hospital admissions and a consequent demand to maintain utmost hospital hygiene to control the spread of the infection. This has supported the need for nonwoven sponges in hospitals and dental care units.



Nonwoven sponges when used in dental applications help in controlling the spread of infection and ensure hygiene and cleanliness. Consistent demand from dental facilities will bolster global nonwoven sponges market outlook.



Advancements in the dental industry



In the dental industry, nonwoven sponges are widely used and offer better results as compared to cotton sponges. Increasing cases of dental caries, need for dental implants and other dental problems has supported advancements in the dental care industry. Moreover, the emergence of cosmetic dentistry has furthermore driven technological advancements in among dental equipment and product manufacturers.



In emerging countries such as India, the dentistry has especially witnessed evident growth due to the ability of the citizens to spend on highly-advanced dental services. According to IDA, in 2018, India had nearly 180,000 dentists that include about 35,000 specialists practicing in different disciplines. The government in the region has also taken measures to extend enhanced dental services to rural parts of the country.



Developed healthcare sector in North America



Reportedly, in the year 2018, the U.S. healthcare spending reached USD 3.6 trillion or USD 11,172 per person, registering a 4.6% growth in spending capacity. The presence of professional medical practitioners in the region and the awareness among the people regarding the need to follow hygienic medical procedures has supported the regional demand for nonwoven sponges.



North America nonwoven sponges market has witnessed considerable gains over the years due the considerably higher disposable income among people, which indicates the ability of the people to spend on medical services is higher. Moreover, the availability of easy medical financing schemes and health insurance cover gives the citizens the security to opt for advanced medical services.



