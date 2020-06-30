Nonwoven Weed Control Fabrics Market to Witness Increased Traction in Nursing

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- In the latest research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., nonwoven weed control fabrics market size to expand substantially by 2026.



With stakeholders zeroing in on the ways to reduce risks and maintenance costs of plant death, nonwoven weed control fabrics has been gaining immense traction globally. Weed control nonwoven fabrics are likely to redefine the market perspective as leading companies look to bolster value chain proposition.



Mulching landscape planting beds are also grabbing headlines given that they can improve aesthetic value, boost resistance to weed pressure and reduce soil temperature.



Trends in gardening



Use of nonwoven weed control fabrics for keeping the ground clean and preventing direct sunlight is fueling the trend in the industry landscape. It is worth noting that strong structure of the fabric has become a cost-effective way to prevent weed from expanding.



Weed control fabric has been setting the trend in gardening with decorative layers such as mulching bark chippings. Prominently, weed suppression using spun-bound nonwoven fabrics has become a lucrative segment in the industry landscape.



Growth drivers: Black mulching fabrics, PP spunbound



PP spundbound have become one of the dominant products used for weed-control as they have relatively low cost and are durable. Palpable use of the fabrics for weed control meant for gardens and landscaped areas will be more noticeable in the next six years.



Lately, research and development activities pertaining to the development of nonwoven fabrics have fueled the growth in the Nonwoven Weed Control Fabrics Market. The use of nonwoven in agrotextiles, especially in black mulching fabrics to mar the growth and spread of weed is likely to augur well for the manufacturers eyeing to expand their portfolios.



Opportunities: North America and APAC



Use of weed control fabrics in areas with weeds has become gaining immense traction in North America and APAC for it is durable and easier to install. Leading companies are focusing on penetration resistance, shading performance, durability, ease of installation and water permeability.



The high penetration and tensile strength and innate ability to block sunlight to ward off photosynthesis of weeds have augured well for the industry size expansion. Furthermore, upsides of spunbonded nonwoven pertaining to thick fibers, ease of installation and thick fibers being structured in immensely thin four layers have boosted its popularity in gardening and nursing.



It is worth noting that spun-bonded nonwoven fabric is highly permeable, thereby making it highly sought-after among end-users.



Manufacturers are expected to expand penetration in North America, led by the U.S. The region is slated to witness increased traction for nursery and gardening. Besides, packaging pertaining to rolls and tubes will be highly marketable in the U.S. and Canada.



APAC, including Japan, is likely to gain impetus from expanding growing agriculture sector. Traction for nonwoven weed control fabrics will be more noticeable in the region as agriculture sector is plagued with rampant weed. Accordingly, stakeholders will fuel investment in APAC nonwoven weed control fabrics market.



