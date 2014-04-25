New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Noodles in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Key trends observed in noodles in South Africa in 2013 included product innovation, packaging variants, promotional pricing and advertising. Noodles continued to see many innovations during the review period, which has led to the introduction of multiple flavours. Noodles manufacturers have developed new localised flavours that imitate local dishes that South African consumers are familiar with. Additionally, manufacturers such as Nestle have introduced healthier alternatives, such as noodles...
Euromonitor International's Noodles in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chilled Noodles, Frozen Noodles, Instant Noodles, Plain Noodles, Snack Noodles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Noodles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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